Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20 and more devices are on sale

Deals. We have a huge sale on Samsung devices from Amazon, starting off with the Z Flip which is $195 off, laving it at $1305 for the Dual-SIM 256GB of storage variant. The Galaxy S20+ 5G is also $200 off, leaving the 512GB of storage variant for $1150 shipped. The AKG NC700NC Wireless headphones are $250 off, leaving them at $100. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro Buy AKG N700NC Wireless Headphones Buy 11-inch iPad Pro Buy Apple Watch Series 5 Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Buy the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds

OnePlus 8 series sells out in minutes after official launch

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launched yesterday, our video already went live so go Watch that if you haven’t. Apparently in the US, the devices sold out within 10 minutes of the company opening up orders, including all color variants and storage tiers. If you didn’t manage to get one relax because this was a ‘limited release’ and they will be fully back on April 29th, considering they don’t sell out again.

SONY Xperia 1 II will go on sale later this month

Sony announced the Xperia I II back in February but, little was know besides the Q2 release schedule. Now, the company’s official Twitter account from Spain answered a different tweet, saying that the device would be available for purchase by the end of this month. Just to remind you of the specifications, it packs a new 4K OLED display, the Snapdragon 865, three 12MP cameras, a 4000 mAh battery and an IP68 certification.

Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature a 120Hz display and 108MP camera

HMD Global has had a weird timeline after they launched the Nokia 9 PureView. We saw a report that claimed that they will be delaying the launch of the new 9.3 PureView which is expected to launch in the second half of the year. However, some new leaks include a 120Hz display, either Samsung’s 64MP or 108MP sensor as their primary camera, a telephoto lens, a depth sensor, a macro shooter and will add OIS.

Google is designing its own chip for Pixel phones and Chromebooks: Report

Samsung, Apple and Huawei all design their own chips for their smartphones to some degree and apparently, Google wants to join that party. According to a new report, Google is working on their own chip for Pixel phones and Chromebooks, codenamed ‘Whitechapel’. Apparently it is a collaboration with Samsung by using their 5nm technology. Google has reportedly already tried the Pixel chip, but we’ll have to wait a little more to see their Chromebook variants, we just hope they design chips better than they do phones.

Story of the day:

Apple unveils iPhone SE: A13 Bionic chip and wireless charging upgrade at just $399

Apple just launched their brand new iPhone SE and yes, it lives up to all of the rumors. First up, we got the same design as we got with the iPhone 8, we know it has huge bezels but Apple included Touch ID and had to make them uniform. It doesn't bring a headphone jack just like the 8 didn't and it includes an IP67 certification. It offers Qi Wireless charging, the A13 Bionic chip from the newest iPhones, it comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage options, and they haven't revealed the battery size but Apple claims it can give you 13hrs of video playback. It brings iOS 13 and Haptic Touch for added features, it is also a dual SIM phone with a physical SIM and an eSIM. Now, when it comes to the camera it basically has the same camera capabilities as the iPhone XR with a single 12MP shooter at f/1.8, that uses computational photography for features like Portraits, Smart HDR and more, it is also capable of shooting 4K at 60fps and slo-mo videos at 1080p but up to 240fps. The best part about it is that it starts at $399, while the most expensive variant will cost you $549, it will be available for pre-orders on Friday and available for retail on A
