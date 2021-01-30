You May Also Like
The upcoming MacBook Air will include Apple’s MagSafe charging technology and a next-generation version of the company’s in-house Mac processors
- Prakhar Khanna
- 22 January 2021
- 07:43EST
Honor V40 will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 20 January 2021
- 08:30EST
Apple will reportedly redesign the Face ID hardware to achieve a smaller notch, while the iPhone 13 Pro duo might get a larger image sensor.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 21 January 2021
- 10:48EST