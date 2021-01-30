iphone 12 mini

Let’s begin today with deals. So, pre-orderes for the Galaxy S21 ended yesterday, but guess what, I guess that if you order today, you can still get some of those deals anyways. The Galaxy S21 5G is still starting at $99, but now with just $50 in instant credit. The S21+ now starts at $299 with $75 in instant credit as well. And finally, the S21 Ultra is available for $499 with $100 in instant credit if you buy it. Just keep in mind all of these prices are for trade-in deals so you need a device to trade in to take advantage of these. If you are planning to buy a new Galaxy and want some protection, SUPCASE is still our #1 choice. Use promo code 10POCKETNOW on Amazon to get 10% off, or use promo code POCKETNOW15 on SUPCASE.com to get your cases. Looking for an older device? Don’t worry the Z Flip is still available for $299 and the Z Fold 2 for just $1000 if you have a device to trade in. Moving on, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is available for $35 off, meaning it starts at $515 and we also have deals on the Type Cover. The OnePlus 8 Pro is still available for $200 off, leaving it at $700 from OnePlus, though yeah, kind of meh with thos S21 deals. The Google Pixel 4a 5G is still $50 off leaving it at $450. And finally, the Pixel 4 XL is available for $109 off its original price tag, leaving it at $609. We have more deals on Motorola phones, Razer accessories and more in the links below.
Now let’s talk about the future of Honor. The company has actually been quite active this year after Huawei sold the brand. Today we have a new statement from the company’s CEO where he does mention that Huawei’s sanctions no longer affect them, with other reports claiming that they have allegedly made new deals with Qualcomm, MediaTek and even Google. Earlier this week we heard how they might be preparing 2 different line ups with Google Play Services but apparently, that’s not all. The company’s CEO mentions that they will soon launch a “flagship series” like the Mate and the P line ups from Huawei and even a foldable phone under the Magic branding;. Actually, a leak from Weibo claims that we should expect the first series of folding screen phones later this year. Speaking of foldables, it looks like this year they’ll probably become more mainstream, with Xiaomi reportedly working on 3, OPPO working on 1 and Samsung working on 3 as well, including a Z Flip Lite. We’ll see what we get from Honor though as, it should be good, but outer folding has proven to not be a good idea.

We could see batteries used as haptic engines in a future Apple Watch

Let’s move on to Cupertino and the Apple Watch as, it looks like the company is looking to shake things up.. You’ll get that in a second. The company just filed a new patent to the USPTO where they would make the Apple Watch thinner, by removing the haptic feedback engine. However, since the haptic feedback is so essential to the Apple Watch’s User experience, Apple plans to use the battery to take over that roll. The patent describes a “moving battery component” which will provide the haptic feedback. Now, by removing the haptic engine this might also allow for a larger battery, improving battery life in the process, unless Apple has other plans. But yeah, this is just a patent and we know that Apple is notorious for patenting stuff and never releasing it so, we’ll see what we actually end up getting with the next Apple Watch as, so far the only other rumor we’ve heard is the blood glucose monitor. Does anyone remember the days when if you wanted your Nokia phone to vibrate you needed to buy a special battery that did so? No one? I know.. I’m that old.

Samsung might soon debut its own rollable phone too

Moving back a little bit to Samsung, let’s actually talk foldables, since in the Honor segment we discussed that the company is working on 3. It seems we should expect big upgrades with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a Z Flip 3 (3 is for the names to match) and the rumors have it that we’ll be getting a Galaxy Z Flip Lite, making foldables more affordable. But, it looks like foldables isn’t the only market Samsung plans to roll into. I know, Diego is full of puns today. Well, Samsung Display’s VP just said during an earnings call that they plan to “fortify their presence in the display market through innovative form factors such as rollable and sliding displays”. Now, he didn’t specify that these are for smartphones as, we know that Samsung Display does much more. However, we have a patent that was filed by Samsung back in 2019 that shows a smartphone screen that slides down and back into the device. Once it slides down it reveals the selfie camera and other sensors, probably for facial recognition. Of course, there’s no guarantee that we’ll be getting one of these any time soon but, with LG possibly leaving this market, would you like to see a rolling or sliding phone from Samsung?

Finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk iPhone 13, or 12S. Yes, I know Apple hasn’t done an S in 2 years, but I’m sure you understand what I mean about iterative updates. We’ve heard multiple reports that overlap so far, like the smaller notch or the on-display fingerprint scanner, as well as the 120Hz refresh rate. Now, we have a new report from IT-Home claiming that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could get up to 1TB of storage. Just for reference the current Pro models can go up to 512GB and Apple hasn’t added more storage in 2 generations. Yesterday, Jon Prosser also mentioned that there are some prototypes at the moment with the added storage but, it will only happen for the Pro models. He also called it 12S in the video so, interesting huh. Finally, we also got some new renders of the phone by LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator who always does a great job. These renders are for the iPhone 13 Pro and they show a very familiar design, with the boxy build and pretty much the same camera module as, we’re only expecting internal changes for the camera. Probably the biggest change from last year is the shorter notch, which won’t be narrower according to multiple reports. These renders also show yet another courageous move from Apple, with no charging port at the bottom, and we wouldn’t be surprised considering how much they’re currently pushing MagSafe. Both of these reports also mention Wi-Fi 6E integration, which we talked about a couple of days ago.
