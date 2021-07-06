I know it’s been a few days but yes, the official news today still begin with deals, which you can always skip in the time codes.. Let’s start with Amazon and OnePlus, as they currently have the OnePlus 9 at a new low with an 80 dollar discount, meaning it starts at 650 bucks. They also have Samsung’s Galaxy S21 for 100 dollars off, leaving it at 699. However, the S21+ continues to get the better treatment at a 150 dollar price drop, so you can grab it for 849. If you wanna go more affordable the S20 FE is 100 bucks off, and starting at 599 but, for that money I would rather go for the regular S21. If you’re looking for Wearables, the Apple Watch Series 6 is 70 dollars off, leaving the Blue variant for 329. Or you can get the Apple Watch SE with a 30 dollar price drop, leaving it at 249 which is a pretty great deal. We have more deals on Apple Laptops, accessories and more in the links in the description.

Let’s shift gears on to Qualcomm as it looks like the company wants to take on some new competition.. Sort of. On an interview with Reuters, the company’s CEO mentions that he believes that they can provide the best laptop chip in the market, claiming that they’ll have some chips that can compete with Apple Silicon as soon as next year. Now, the way they’re doing it is actually pretty funny, they have assembled a team of chip architects that previously worked for Apple, and they also acquired Nuvia earlier this year. The report mentions that Qualcomm will begin selling custom Nuvia-based laptop chips in 2022, which are the ones expected to bring these impressive power consumption capabilities for extended battery life. Apparently they won’t be using core designs licensed from ARM either, and they’re going for a completely custom core-design, like Apple, to rival Cupertino’s Solution. Finally, he also goes on to say that if Arm were to design a better architecture then they would license from them but for now, they’ll be using a custom chip achieved by their years of experience. Let’s just hope that their new chips for 2022 don’t compete with Cupertino’s 2020 Apple Silicon.. Right?

But alright, let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung for a couple of segments, beginning with Wearables. Last week the company showed us their new One UI Watch interface which was.. Uhh, interesting.. But they didn’t really give us much information, saying that we’ll get the rest at Unpacked. Well, now we have some 360 degree renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Evan Blass showing off this new design. Like the regular Galaxy Watch 4 which we saw last week, it brings a round Super AMOLED display, two buttons at the side, and a silicone wristband. Now, something that this one brings and the regular model doesn’t is the return of the Rotating Bezel which is always appreciated. These renders also show that we’re getting 3 different color variants, including Silver, Black and White. Now, the leaked specifications for the Galaxy Watch 4 in general claim that we can expect faster performance, a smoother UI, better and longer-lasting battery life as well as an IP68 rating. We’re expecting this to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked along with other devices but, more on that in just a second.

Literally, a second.. As yes, let’s shift focus on to Samsung’s Unpacked as we get more information on when we can expect this year’s event. According to a tipster Tron, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked will happen on August 11, 2021 at 10AM Eastern. Now, I know what you’re thinking, this teaser is fake.. And yes, it is.. The leaker does mention that the poster is 100% fake but he claims that the information on it is correct according to multiple sources. Now, on the poster, Tron used some hashtags to include the products we’ll be getting which reportedly consist on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3, the Buds 2 and the Watch 4. The thing about it is, we’ve gotten leaked renders from very trusted sources for all of these products. From those leaked press images from Evan Blass for the Z Fold and Z Flip, entire galleries for the Watch and the Buds 2. Now, with the Galaxy Note hiatus and foldables taking the main stage, it looks we are getting some positive changes. A new leak from Tron mentions that the starting price from the Z flip could be 1249 for 256 gigs of storage but that we should take it with a grain of salt. So yeah, No Galaxy Note, Cheaper Foldables, Wearables with the WearOS updates and a leaked date for August 11th.. Are you guys excited for this year’s Unpacked?

Story of the day:

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s switch on to Cupertino and what some new updates on what we might be getting. So far, the rumors have been very consistent for the upcoming iPhones but now, we finally get some different information. According to a new report from the Economic Daily News, Cupertino will stick to their current naming scheme by calling this the iPhone 13 Series, and it will include the “mini”, “Pro”, and “Pro Max” monikers. The report mentions that this has been confirmed by supply chain after a ton of reports pointed to these phones being called the iPhone 12S Series. Now, moving on to those new leaks, a new video by EverythingApplePro in collaboration with Max Weinbach claims that we should be getting a wireless charging coil that is slightly bigger than the previous model. Which means we’ll be getting better MagSafe and it also opens up the possibility for reverse wireless charging but that’s not confirmed yet. They also added that we should be getting Portrait Video here which will be available for FaceTime and other third party applications. Other leaks for the iPhone 13 Series include that they’ll be getting slightly bigger, a high refresh rate display, a smaller notch and more.

