Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Echo speakers and more on sale today
The official news today as always, begin with Deals. We usually have Apple deals so, let’s talk Samsung deals. Let’s start off with the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is still $200 off, leaving the entry level variant for $1100 shipped. You can also get Samsung’s Galaxy Bundle which is pretty expensive but it includes the Note 20, the Tab S6, some Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $1873. The S20+ is also available for $696 but, keep in mind that this is the international variant aka Exynos chip. We have more deals on Amazon speakers, Garmin Watches, Dell Monitors and more in the links in the description.