The Google Pixel Slate, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more devices are on sale today

Deals. To end the week off, Amazon has the Google Pixel Slate for $350 off, leaving it at $450 for the 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage variant. The Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM variant is $700 off, leaving it at $899. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is $100 off, leaving it at $250 shipped. Finally, B&H has the Lenovo Smart Display for $30 off which means you can get yours for $99. Buy Google Pixel Slate Buy Samsung Galaxy A50 Buy Lenovo Smart Display 7

Nubia Play with 144Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 765G arrives on April 21

Last month we got the Nubia Red Magic gaming phone sporting the Snapdragon 865 but now, the company just announced that they will be releasing a new Nubia Play that’s coming on April 21. As per the official teasers on Weibo, the phone will be bringing a Snapdragon 765G, that 144Hz display from the Red Magic, an on-display fingerprint sensor, and a seamless display with no notch or cutout camera. We’ll keep you posted once it actually comes out.

Google is working on a debit card with deep monitoring and security controls: Report

So, do you remember de Apple Card? Well, it seems that Google wants to come out with their own debit card because why not? According to TechCrunch, Google wants to bring a smart debit card in partnership with Visa and maybe MasterCard, which would be linked to your main bank accounts, allowing you to use the physical card for purchases. The leaked screenshots show that Google would go for heavy security measures in case the card gets stolen, allowing you to entirely shut it down. It has more security measures like showing you the location, time and amount to make sure it is you making the purchase. We don’t have a time and name yet but the card looks pretty clean with just the Google branding on it, it also looks very familiar.

OnePlus 8 Lite launch reportedly postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Yesterday on our podcast, Josh and MrMobile himself were discussing that OnePlus Z we were supposed to get as a mid-ranger at the event but it didn’t actually happen. According to OnLeaks, the phone was supposed to be unveiled during the event but it was delayed at least until the summer, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The OnePlus 8 Lite or 8 Z is tipped to bring a 6.4in display at 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chip, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. This is what most people wanted from OnePlus right now so we’ll see if it launches in the summer or until the 8T event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could bring the same battery size as the S20

We have new leaks that allegedly belong to the entry level Galaxy Note 20. according to Galaxy Club and Sam Mobile, the Note 20’s model number will be EB-BN980ABY and it has a battery capacity of 3880 mAh battery, which means it will most likely bring a 4000 mAh in the specifications, just like the S20. This also means that the other variants will most likely bring a 4500 mAh and a 5000 mAh, like the S20+ and the S20 Ultra. We’re expecting to see these phones in August if everything goes well with the pandemic situation.

Story of the day:

iPhone 12 Pro to sport an iPad Pro-like design, slimmer bezels, smaller notch

The iPhone 12 is reportedly getting delayed but, we have some new leaks of the iPhone 12 Pro Max from EverythingApplePro. It will reportedly bring a 6.7in display with slimmer bezels and a smaller notch, kind of like the one on the OnePlus 6. It will also bring a 120Hz display and a new 'Pro Motion' feature. At the back we have a three camera sensors and the LiDAR sensor from the iPad Pros, the antenna bands are also getting wider for improved WiFi and cellular speeds. The design is getting boxier like the iPad and it will apparently still bring a lightning port. We'll see what we get eventually.
