Pocketnow Daily: NEW Galaxy S22 LEAK Reveals EVERYTHING, OnePlus 10 Ultra & more! (video)

The semi-official news today begin with acquisitions that we thought were a done deal.. Remember all the way back in September of 2020 when NVIDIA announced that they would be acquiring Arm for 40 Billion Dollars? Yeah, that might not happen after all. We have a new report from Bloomberg that claims that NVIDIA is now planning to walk away from the deal after not getting the necessary approval to acquire ARM, even after a year and a half later. Apparently Softbank, who owns Arm, is now planning to take the company public in order to raise capital the other way. And I mean, this whole approval issue doesn't really come as a surprise after multiple companies like Qualcomm, Google and Intel, raised multiple complaints with antitrust bodies over NVIDIA's interest in Arm and the acquisition intention is being investigated in several countries. So yeah, the initial agreement expires in September of this year, so let's see if NVIDIA decides to renew but, it's not looking too bright for them as they'll just have to keep waiting. We'll see.

Let's shift gears on to Apple and a rumor we heard a while ago for the iPhone 14. About a month ago MacRumors got an anonymous tip telling us to prepare for the launch of at least 1 eSIM-only iPhone by September of this year. Now, we have a new report from a Global Data analyst, where she's claiming that Apple won't be switching to eSIM-only iPhones entirely right away. Instead we might be getting a single eSIM variant of the iPhone 14 through their own stores and give carriers the option to sell this model along with the typical ones we've been getting forever. Of course, launching an eSIM only iPhone at this point isn’t really a good idea since there's still a lot of carriers in the world who either don't support it, or who make it a nightmare to switch away from them, but we do know that one of Apple's goals is to get a completely port-less iPhone in the future and this new variant is a step further in that direction. Let us know if you're on board with this change or if you want SIM trays to stay because for someone who travels like I do, yeah I need my SIM tray.

Let's talk about OnePlus, and the curious case of the OnePlus 10 Series release. At this point you don't need me to recap how the OnePlus 10 Pro launch went, and then we heard that there was still a OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10R in the works. Now what if I told you there's still one more phone left in the series? We have a new tweet from a reliable tipster called Yogesh Brar claiming that the technology sharing between OnePlus and OPPO is now in full swing, the Find X5 Series will be getting the Hasselblad treatment, and now he's hearing that the MariSilicon X NPU will be seen in a OnePlus flagship in the second half of this year. Where it gets interesting is when he says that there's rumors of an Ultra flagship from OnePlus in the Engineering Validation Testing phase right now. And this either means that we're getting a very staggered and weird launch of the OnePlus 10 Series, or they're repurposing the T variant into an Ultra model since we didn't get one last year. Let us know if you'd like a OnePlus 10 Ultra in the comments because, all the comments I've been reading just want the flagship killers back and who knows what the price of that would be.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series. Yes I've been saying for a while now that there's nothing left to cover but we just got a huge new leak from WinFuture that just goes into everything. Starting with the specifications, which we had already heard in some cases, like in that the S22 and S22 Plus will both get FHD+ displays running at 120Hz with Gorilla Glass Victus, with the difference being the peak brightness and the 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch sizes. Then the Ultra will apparently get a 6.8-inch QHD+ Display with adaptive refresh rate. When it comes to the processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be powering the show, unless you're in Europe where you'll have to settle for the Exynos 2200. All phones will start at 8 Gigs of RAM, with the Ultra having an option for 12 Gigs. All of them will also start at 128 Gigs of storage, with the Ultra going up to half a terabyte in the topped out model. As for the cameras, the base model and the Plus will be getting a triple array with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP Ultra wide and a 10MP telephoto, pretty much confirming previous leaks. The Ultra will bring the latest 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, and two 10MP telephotos for the 100X magic and the 40MP selfie shooter is also making a comeback. Finally, let's talk prices.. This leak goes along with what we heard earlier this week, with the prices getting more expensive, with the S22 starting at 849 Euros, the Plus at 1049, and the Ultra at 1249 and going up to 1449. If you're wondering what else we're getting at the event, we're hearing Galaxy Tab S8 Series, yes even with the notch, and the Galaxy Home Mini 2.