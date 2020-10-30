Apple’s latest iPad Air, several Samsung Galaxy Watches and more are on sale todayLet’s begin today with deals for brand new Apple products. The latest iPad Air is already $40 off, that leaves the Wi-Fi only, 64GB variant for $559. Just remember that it will ship within 2-5 weeks because, it’s barely out. The Apple Watch SE is also $20 off, leaving the 40mm variant for $259 shipped. If you happen to catch this on time, the Moto RAZR 5G is $405 off, leaving it at $995 but that is a today only deal. The Galaxy Watch 3 is $61 off, that leaves the LTE + GPS., 45mm model for $420. We have more deals on other Samsung products, Sony Headphones, Earbuds and more, in the links in the description.
Pixel 4a 5G is now available for pre-order in the US Google Store
Let’s stay on the official news as, it’s been a couple of weeks since Google announced the Pixel 5 and the 4a 5G, we got a video coming soon. Well, the Pixel 5 is officially launching in the US and Canada today while the Google Store is starting with pre-orders for the 4a 5G. Just to jog your memory, the 4a 5G is the bigger brother to both the Pixel 5 and 4a, at least when it comes to size. IT’s powered by the same Snapdragon 765G, it brings a 3885 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a headphone jack. It packs the same camera array as the Pixel 5 which is, world class of course. It’s available for pre-order for $499 or $599 if you get the Verizon UW unit. Again, videos coming soon.