The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more on sale today
The official news today begin with deals and since we’ll be discussing Galaxy S later, you can only expect for those deals to also intensify. Currently the Galaxy S20 Ultra is $200 off, that leaves the entry level variant in Cosmic Black for $1200. Disclaimer, you can buy it but you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for it to be back in stock. The Galaxy Note 20 is $200 off, leaving it at a more reasonable $800 price tag for the unlocked variant. Finally, the Sony Xperia 1 is $400 off, that leaves the entry level variant for $549 from the original price. We have more deals on the LG G8X ThinQ, the Apple Watch Series 6, iPads and more in the links in the description.