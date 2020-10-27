Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more on sale today

 The official news today begin with deals and since we’ll be discussing Galaxy S later, you can only expect for those deals to also intensify. Currently the Galaxy S20 Ultra is $200 off, that leaves the entry level variant in Cosmic Black for $1200. Disclaimer, you can buy it but you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for it to be back in stock. The Galaxy Note 20 is $200 off, leaving it at a more reasonable $800 price tag for the unlocked variant. Finally, the Sony Xperia 1 is $400 off, that leaves the entry level variant for $549 from the original price. We have more deals on the LG G8X ThinQ, the Apple Watch Series 6, iPads and more in the links in the description.
Huawei could be working on a foldable phone with clamshell design

Now let’s talk Huawei as the company has launched two different foldables with the Mate X and the Mate Xs but, the company really hasn’t tried a different form factor. Well, according to a new patent from April, it looks like they’re ready to compete with the Z Flip and the RAZR. This new patent shows a clamshell foldable with a main display and frame that looks pretty similar to the Z Flip with the sort of boxy design and bezels. Really, where the differences kick in is when you close it as, it brings a significantly larger outer display, right next to the dual camera module. Again, the hinge design also looks like the Z Flip but, I think this cover display makes much more sense than the viewfinder we get for the Z Flip, let’s see if Huawei manages to pull this off because it would be cool to see. I think there are certain things that are more important than having a phone fold right now, but we’ll see how that evolves.

Apple to launch AirPods and AirPods Pro upgrade in 1H 2021: Report

Up next is Apple, and this time because we have to admit it’s been a bit since we’ve seen a new pair of AirPods. We were hoping to see something at the past couple of events and that seems delayed. Now we have a new report rom Bloomberg that claims that we’ll get the 3rd Gen AirPods and the 2nd Gen Pros in 2021. The report claims that Apple is working on two new models of the current AirPod line up, meaning this isn’t about the Studios. Apparently the regular ones will be getting redesigned to look more like the Pros with a shorter stem and the replaceable ear tips, but sadly there will be no noise cancellation and “Pro” features. Moving on to the Pros, they’re working on making them more compact, probably by removing the Stem and giving them a more rounded shape, similar to what we get from Samsung. Cupertino is apparently putting a brand new chip in these, and working to improve battery life. Finally, the report mentions we will be getting these in the first half of 2021. You already know me, I hate the first gen AirPods, but actually love the AirPods Pro so I am looking forward to some new ones.

Patents reveal possible uses for Apple’s upcoming AirTags

Speaking of things from Apple that we might be close to, let’s move on to the AirTags. These were heavily rumored before Apple’s iPhone Event but, due to different reasons they did not make the cut. Well, now we have two patent applications filed by Apple for “Wirelessly Locatable Tag” and a “Fastener with a Retention Ring”. The patents reveal that this is a “small, conveniently shaped device that can be attached to objects which features a robust design that ensures reliable use in different conditions and environments.” The design pretty much looks like if the Apple Watch charger was a Tile tag with a metallic disk at the bottom, if that makes sense. The patents also show different usage scenarios, like for AR gaming, to monitor your posture and more by putting it on a watch-like casing. There’s no true way to know if these are specifically for the AirTags but, the similarities are definitely there. LoveToDream also shared that we would be getting these in two sizes, one small and a bigger model. But, finally moving on to some new Jon Prosser tweets, he mentioned that the final Performance Testing for AirTags will finish on November 6th and after this, products usually ship within 30 days. This makes it look like we’ll be getting these at Apple’s November Event which will focus on ARM Macs. Not exactly sure if both products will be related, but it only that November event more interesting.

Two budget OnePlus Nord phones make their way to Europe and North America

Now let’s talk OnePlus. You saw my review of the 8T, there’s a lot to love, but then a lot that’s hard to forgive for the price at least in the US. That said, if you remember the company went back to the mid-range segment earlier this year with the Nord and now, they’re expanding the line up. The company just announced two new phones with the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 which will be available in North America and Europe. Let’s start off with the Nord N100 which is the lower end model. It brings a 6.52in display, powered by the Snapdragon 460, as well as 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. It rocks a triple camera setup at the back which consists of a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro, yay I guess. The good thing is that this phone will go for £179, yeah you heard that right. But, let’s move on to the Nord N10 5G which brings a 6.49in FHD+ display running at 90Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC which is a 5G chip, along with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a 4300 mAh battery. This one brings a quad camera array with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra wide and two 2MP sensors. This one will cost you a crazy £329, and I say crazy because those are some pretty good specs. We still don’t have pricing for North America as well as availability dates so, we’ll keep you posted.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might pack a 108MP camera, 40MP selfie shooter, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 will arrive with new color options

And finally the hottest news today have to do with stuff from 2021, because it seems Samsung is planning to hit the ground early with either the S21 or S30, whatever that name is going to be. Now, we have a full list of leaked specs for the S21 Ultra from 91Mobiles. According to the, it will bring a 6.8in AMOLED display with 2K resolution, and either running at 120Hz or 144Hz. It’ll be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or their own Exynos 2100 SoC along with a 5000 mAh battery, no word on RAM and storage just yet. Moving on to the cameras, we should be getting an updated version of the 108MP lens, but it doesn’t mention any of the other sensors at the back. However, it does say we’ll be getting a 40MP selfie shooter. According to Ross Young, the color variants for the S21 line will be Gray, Pink, Violet, White, Black and Silver, with some of them being exclusive to certain models. Multiple rumors hint to this phone bringing S Pen support, at least for the Ultra variant. Remember we should be getting these around late January, early February, which is why the leaks are ramping up so quick.
