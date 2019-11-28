https://youtu.be/nM3HzXMaHWA

We are getting more Black Friday deals on Amazon

Deals. Of course, we couldn’t go all week without giving you Apple deals, we’re better than that. For starters, AirPods Pro are still $14 off, while the 2nd gen AirPods now have a larger $34 discount with the charging case, leaving them at $165. The new 16in MacBook Pro has a $150 discount, now starting at $2250, the 13in MacBook Air is getting a $200 discount as well. Finally, T-MOBILE tweaked their trade-in plan and you can get up to $700 off the new iPhones if you have an eligible device. We also have more deals on Macs, Watches and Beats headphones in the links in the description.

Buy AirPods Pro

Buy 2nd Gen AirPods with regular charging case

Buy 2nd Gen Airpods with wireless charging case

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

Buy 13-inch MacBook Air

Buy iPhone 11 Pro/ Pro Max

WhatsApp might be working on Snapchat-like “self-destructing” messages

WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Delete messages’ feature in their latest beta. The functionality is still under development and we may not see it soon but it works just like Snapchat’s self deleting messages. What’s App will give you the option to choose when the message gets automatically deleted, with options going from an hour to a year.

Super Telephoto camera teased for the upcoming vivo X30 5G

Vivo has been teasing a new phone that, according to them will bring a Super Telephoto Periscope. The device is the vivo X30 5G and the company has confirmed that it will bring up to 60x hybrid zoom. It will come in black, silver and salmon and other specs include a Samsung Exynos 980 chip, a 90Hz OLED, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. We’ll let you know when it launches.

The design of the new Samsung Galaxy S11 may have been confirmed

We have some case renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 line-up that were just posted to Slahsleaks. The renders show both the S11 and the S11e. With the single punch hole they will most likely get rid of 3D facial recognition and stick to an on-display fingerprint scanner for all of them. We also see the triple and quad camera set ups on both of these phones as well as the curved display for the S11e.

iPhone 12 series could include OLED panels, but with better displays in two of them

We’ve been hearing that all of the three 2020 iPhone models will feature an OLED display. According to a new ETNews report, they all will but the display on the Pro models will be better. Samsung will still be the sole supplier for the Pro variants, and they will be able to eliminate a touch sensitive layer that isn’t really needed in OLEDs to make the display thinner. The OLEDs for the 6.1in iPhones will provided by both Samsung and LG.

Story of the day:

Samsung may be working on a new foldable tablet

Samsung was just granted some patents of what we’ll call a foldable tablet. It is listed as a ‘mobile phone’ but it is a big, tablet sized phone. It folds in the middle like the Surface Duo but has no outer display, and there is no camera is visible anywhere. Samsung may tuck a camera under the display if they have the tech for it, but so far it’s more of a foldable tablet.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow





