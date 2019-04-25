Pocketnow Daily: New Galaxy Fold launch date leaked, OnePlus 7 Pro price tag & more (video)
Patent granted today shows Apple Pencil paintbrush attachment and haptic feedback
We have new patents for the Apple Pencil that show interchangeable tips. One of the features would be haptic feedback to give you the sensation of the tip you are using and being able to change the tip to a brush like the one shown in the patent.
HMD Global investigating easily-fooled Nokia 9 fingerprint sensors
Recently a video of a Nokia 9 PureView emerged of a very easily fooled fingerprint scanner. The guy on the video can unlock the phone with another person’s fingerprint and even with a pack of gum. An update last week made the fingerprint sensor more loose and working right but apparently it is too loose and the company is looking into it. Other users noticed they could easily fool it as well.
Samsung to supply Apple with 5G modems in 2020
According to Ming Chi Kuo, Apple would be splitting the production of their 5G chips between Qualcomm and Samsung. This deal would happen to negotiate better price tags and Samsung would be looking at a 22 Billion dollar contract with Apple for these modems. The 5G iPhones are rumored to come out next year.
OnePlus 7 Pro pricing could be the highest ever from the company w/ €749 price tag
The OnePlus 7 Pro could be OnePlus’ most expensive device with starting at €699 for the 6GB of RAM and 12GB of storage variant. €749 price tag in Europe for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant. The 12GB of RAM variant would reach €819.
Story of the day:
AT&T Samsung Galaxy Fold shipping June 13? Not likely
After the Samsung Galaxy Fold delay, AT&T is claiming that the new launch date would be June 13th. The company is sending emails to their users where they tell them the official date and there is also pictures in Twitter.
Subscribe:
http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub
http://pocketnow.com
Follow us:
http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow
http://facebook.com/pocketnow
http://twitter.com/pocketnow
http://google.com/+pocketnow
http://instagram.com/pocketnow