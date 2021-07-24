federighi mac
Alright, let’s end the week like we always do, with deals and today we’ll actually start with Samsung’s reservation deals for whatever it’ll unfold at unpacked. Follow the first link in the description as the perks are pretty crazy. Moving on to some gaming options, Best Buy currently has the Nintendo Switch Lite for it’s regular 200 bucks but, it comes with a free 128 Gigs memory card which is valued at 68 bucks so, it’s a pretty solid thing to consider. If you move on to Amazon, they have the regular Switch in a pretty neat bundle with case, earbuds and protectors galore for $350. If you’re looking for some true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro are getting a 59 dollar discount, leaving those at 190. If you want a cheaper pair, the Galaxy Buds Plus are 50 dollars off, leaving those at 99 dollars. Sticking to wearables, the Apple Watch Series 6 is also getting a 110 dollar price drop if you go stainless steel and Milanese loop, leaving it at 640. Finally, Samsung’s trade-in deals are still here believe it or not, which means you can still grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra for just 400 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the regular S21 for as low as 100 dollars if you have an eligible device for trade-in. We have more deals on the AirPods Max, other smartwatches and more in the links in the description.
Let’s stick to official news but move the spotlight on to OnePlus as yes, after weeks of teasers the company finally unveiled the Nord 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro a couple of days ago. As expected, it brings a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display running at 90Hz. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of Storage. It also brings a 4500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charing and runs Android 11 out of the box. When it comes to the cameras, you get a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide and my personal favorite, a 2MP macro. Now, moving on to the Buds Pro, these apparently feature smart noise reduction which is actually ANC, extended battery performance and a truly immersive premium audio experience according to OnePlus. They’re promising up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case and they’ll give you 10 hours of play time in a 10 minute charge. They come in 2 color variants being Black and White and start at 150 dollars in the US and Canada. Speaking of price tags, the Nord will be available for 399 Euros but, it’ll only be available in Europe and India next week. Wish we were getting it in this side of the pond because it sounds compelling.

And since we’re on the topic of wearables, let’s shift gears (like a Watch) on to Google and WearOS. And you can blame Diego for the puns? Back at Google I/O we got the announcement that the company would be collaborating with Samsung in order to make WearOS better but, they left us with a ton of questions. Later on, Samsung held their own event and even with the teaser they showed, they left us with more questions.. One of those being, will old watches support the new update? Well, now we have an official response from Google, where one of their Community Managers explains how the transition will work on a Google Help tab. For starters, they’re calling the new platform “WearOS 3” where they will bring new experiences but will limit others. They also released a list of Watches that will support it which includes the Mobvoi Tic Watch Pro 3 in both of its variants, and the Tic Watch 3. That’s it… However, it does say that future Tic Watches and Fossil’s 6th Generation of devices which is launching this year will support it. If you own any of these watches apparently Google expects these partners to roll out the updated in mid 2022 which is a crazy wait for something announced back in May. We do know that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 will support the platform though, through One UI Watch, but it looks like the current line up of products is VERY limited unless they update that list or, Google launches their own Watch… We’ll see.

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about Apple and a ton of products that the company has in the pipeline, or so we think. Starting with a very interesting new product that we’re gonna call a Smart Display. Remember the rumors of an actual Apple TV? Well let’s just say they figured out a smarter idea. A new report from 9to5Mac mentions that Cupertino is working on a new display that has a dedicated A13 chip as well as a Neural engine. If you remember, back when the Thunderbolt display was discontinued, rumors suggested that Apple was working on a replacement with a built-in GPU and this might be it. I mean, this would allow the display to serve as an eGPU that could allow your M1-capable Mac to deliver more power and high-res graphics at the same time as you’re technically getting more cores. Also, wouldn’t that chip enable it to be an Apple TV as well? We’ll see as we have no dates for the product. Now, speaking of eGPUs and Macs, if you were holding off on getting the M1 MacBook Air over a possible refresh, don’t. A new research note from Ming Chi Kuo suggests that this new laptop is coming, it does bring a miniLED display, but it’s about a year away in the second half of 2022. And yes, he claims better display quality, and also new tricks like the MagSafe technology we’ve heard for the Pros this year. Speaking of things that are set to arrive later this year, let’s talk AirPods… We have a new report from DigiTimes claiming that production for the will start in August, but as for what you care about, the launch will happen with iPhone 13 in an event that will happen in September as Apple’s launch schedule gets back to normal when compared to last year. And finally, speaking on things we might not have to wait so much for, let’s move on to the iPad mini with some conflicting reports. Everyone agrees on Touch ID on the power button and USB-C. The problem is we have DigiTimes saying that we’re getting mini LED, and Ross Young saying we won’t, and if the 11-inch iPad Pro is any indication, I’m gonna bet my money on Ross’ report.
