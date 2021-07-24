You May Also Like
Realme has finally revealed the two Master Edition flagship devices, the GT Master Edition and the GT Master Exploration Edition.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 21 July 2021
- 11:00EDT
The redesigned 27-inch iMac is in the works and it’ll come with a more powerful Apple silicon chipset than the one in the 24-inch version.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 12 July 2021
- 11:00EDT
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with a large 14-inch display, long battery life, compact and military-grade design. It’s available from today.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 15 July 2021
- 14:30EDT