Apple’s M1 Mac mini is available for $600, HP laptops and more are also on sale

The official news, as per usual, begin with deals, and the usual reminder.. Feel free to skip this section in the time codes if saving money is not your thing. Let’s start with Samsung and Amazon. You can currently get the regular Galaxy S21 5G for 70 dollars off, leaving the base model for 629. The Galaxy S21+ is getting the same treatment, leaving some variants as low as 730 bucks. If you’re into LG phones.. For whatever weird reason, you can get the LG Velvet for 20 dollars off its new price tag, leaving it at 320 bucks for the Unlocked base model. The G8 ThinQ is getting the same treatment, leaving that one at 299 in case you want a DAC. Amazon’s Echo is also 20 bucks off, leaving it at 80 dollars. We also have some deals on Earbuds, starting with the Galaxy Buds Pro which are 50 dollars off at Samsung with a trade-in, leaving them at 150 and you can also get an extra discount if you go for their discount program. Finally, B&H also has the Pixel Buds available for 50 dollars off as well, leaving those at 1209. We have more deals on Razer Peripherals, Gaming monitors, TicWatches and more all in the description.

Sticking to official news, let’s talk about Samsung and affordable Windows 10 laptops. Yes, the company recently gave us some higher-end ones,.. go checkout my review of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 by the way. Well today the company played an interesting move. We get some refreshes for their Galaxy Book line up with the Galaxy Book Go and Book Go 5G. Starting with specs, the 5G enabled variant brings the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip, while the lower tier variant brings the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 that just got announced. We’re also getting up to 8 Gigs of RAM and up to 128 Gigs of storage. You get a 14-inch FHD display as well as a 42.3Wh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung is claiming that the build on this Galaxy Book Go is military grade and it comes in a single Silver color variant. When it comes to ports, you get a single USB-A port, 2 USB-C ports and a headphone jack. Now, I know what you’re thinking, these sound ok but wait until you hear the price: they start at just 349 and you get Windows 10 here. See what I mean? They go on sale starting June 10th, we’ll keep you posted.

And speaking of Windows 10, let’s move the spotlight on to Microsoft and keep talking official news when it comes to the operating system.. Sort of. The company recently announced a virtual event that will happen on June 24th, and it looks like we’re getting the Window’s 10 Successor. Satya Nadella actually teased the arrival of a significant Windows Updated back at Build 2021 by sating that this upgrade will “unlock economic opportunities for both developers and creators”. This next Windows OS is tipped to be codenamed as “Project Sun Valley” and the Windows Twitter handle has also hinted to “what’s next” with the sun rays coming in through the Window, aligning into a number 11. At that Build keynote, Nadella said that this generation of Windows will be “the most significant one of the past decade”, he then mentioned that he’s been using it for the past couple of months and is incredibly excited for it. So yes, it looks like we’ll be getting Windows 11 in a couple of weeks, which kinda contradicts the Windows 10 as a service plan of never changing the number, but who cares? I just hope that they get it together when it comes to all the aggressive updates, and removing some of the trashy Windows Phone apps from the store.

Now let’s talk foldables but not from any of the players you know as today’s topic is all about Google believe it or not. We’ve been getting rumors of a foldable Pixel for a couple of years now but they have significantly intensified this year ever since we got the codename “Passport” in the Android 12 Beta. According to a new report from ETNews, Samsung is not planning to keep that Ultra Thin glass to themselves. It seems the company will be supplying Google with this solution as well, and this is major. If I’m not mistaken, this would be the first time we get UTG on a foldable that is not a Samsung phone. According to the report, Samsung plans to start selling their UTG panels to other brands in the second half of the year, which is when we’re expecting this foldable Pixel. We don’t have much information on the specs or the design but it will most likely bring Google’s upcoming chip, and we also got some renders from multiple concept creators but, with the new Pixel design leaks. I just doubt that a foldable would look the same as the Pixel 4a but, this is Google so you never know. We’ll keep you posted as we should be getting more leaks the closer we get to the fall, specially for a Google phone.

Story of the day:

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s move on to Apple and talk about WWDC which is just days away. As of late, WWDC is Apple’s software event but this year along with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, we’re expecting some hardware upgrades to the MacBook Pro line-up. We have a new report from MacRumors with an investor note from Wedbush, detailing what we can expect at WWDC. According to Daniel Ives: Yes, we will get new versions of all Apple software as expected, but Apple is also planning a few “surprises”. This includes the announcement of the new MacBook Pros in both 14 and 16-inch for factors, but he claims that these will be powered by the M1 and not its successor. Most sources contradict this and claim it’s the newer chip by the way, so it could go both ways. If you’re not familiar, these new MacBook Pros bring a ton of design changes like the removal of the Touch Bar, new ports including HDMI, an SD card slot, MagSafe and apparently up to 4 USB-C ports. Ives also added some information on other products like the iPhone 13 Series, saying that it will feature 1 terabyte storage options and that Apple plans to announce Apple Glasses at WWDC 2022 and the Apple Car in 2024. Now, going back to this year’s WWDC, all the hard hitting players like Ming Chi Kuo, Mark Gurman and Jon Prosser claim the same thing, so now we just need the event to happen.

