https://youtu.be/icrEPO17cqQDeals. For those of you interested in Amazon products , they are giving out deals by the bunch. Currently, the Kindle PaperWhite is $45 off, now starting at $85. The new Kindle with the built-in light is available for $30 off leaving it at $60. Fire Sticks are also discounted, the regular Stick is available for $20 while the 4K variant goes for $25. Finally, the Echo show is available for $80 and the Echo Sub is $109 and you can bundle Echo Dots or an Echo Stereo to it. Buy Kindle Paper White After they announced their Intel partnership yesterday, MediaTek announced their new 5G chipset line-up. The chip is in their new Dimensity family and is called Dimensity 1000. It brings the 5G modem incorporated kind of like the Kirin 990 with the Balong 5000. It is build on a 7nm process with speeds of up to 4.7Gbps download and 2.5Gbps upload on sub-6GHz networks. It also supports up to 80MP cameras and will be available in Q1 of 2020.Xiaomi just sent out press invitations for the Redmi K20 on Weibo which will be a 5G phone. The launch event is set for December 10 in China. A previous report suggested that it would bring a 6.6in 120Hz display, powered by a mysterious Qualcomm 700 Series processor that hasn’t been announced yet. Other specs include 30W fast charging and probably Sony’s IMX686 image sensor.Huawei just launched their own take on the iPad Pro… literally down to the Apple Pencil. The new MatePad Pro was launched silently on Weibo which means it is a China-only device right now and we don’t know whether it will be available in other regions or not. It packs a Kirin 990, 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage. It has a 10.8in OLED display which has a punch hole that brings an 8MP selfie shooter, it also brings a 7250 mAh battery with 40W charging. It goes on sale on December 12 starting at around $470, it runs Android 10 but no Android apps.Speaking of Galaxy renders, we’ve seen the S11 and the S11e but now we have renders for the Galaxy S11 Plus . It also brings a centered punch hole on its 6.9in display. At the back we have a total of 5 cameras in the stove at the back which should include that 108MP sensor. A new tweet from Ice Universe also tells us that all of them could bring laser autofocus . We’ve seen this on older LG phones, it is the fastest way of focusing in every lighting condition but struggles with objects at a longer distance. This could mean they are getting rid of PDAF or using them both.We have a new patent from Motorola which makes it seem like they are working on the Razr 2 already, and I say RAZR 2 because none of this was featured or discussed on the RAZR 1. The patent shows the phone with 8 sensors on the sides, which could be virtual buttons or could be triggered by slide gestures. This means you can potentially call on the Google assistant, or get your favorite app to open with these sensors, with the phone being both closed and open. One of these sensors can also be used to navigate the smaller outer display.