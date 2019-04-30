Pocketnow Daily: Moto RAZR foldable design leak, Samsung Gaming Service & more (video)
Latest MacBook Air drops below $1,000 at Amazon ($199 off)
Deals. You can get a $199 discount on the current Macbook Air on Amazon leaving the price tag at $1000.
Beats Powerbeats Pro pre-order May 3 and launch May 10, totally wireless with ‘Hey Siri’ and H1 chip
The new fully wireless Powerbeats Pro will be available for pre-order on May 3rd and will launch on May 10th. They have ‘Hey Siri’ features and Apple’s H1 chip used in the AirPods. The wireless will start at $250 and the corded Powerbeats 3 at $199.
Samsung preparing Apple Arcade-like gaming service for Galaxy devices?
According to a new patent filing it looks like Samsung is working on a gaming service like Apple Arcade called PLAYGalaxy Link. It was filed in the US so it hints to a global release. According to reports it would be launched at the same time with a Samsung Gaming smartphone.
Another Honor 20 Pro leaked render confirms periscope camera
We have a new image from GSM Arena of a periscope camera in the Honor 20 Pro, making it a less expensive Huawei Mate 30 Pro, well sort of
Story of the day:
Check out these leaked Motorola RAZR renders
We have new leaks for the Moto RAZR that shows the phone next to its cool box. We see the phone both folded and extended as well as the peripherals in the box. We see some sort of a charging port, a case and even a sleeve bundled with the box. We see no changes from the previous design.
