Pocketnow Daily: Moto RAZR Foldable Actually Coming in 2019?! (video)
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
Deals. Amazon currently has the Apple Watch Series 4 in various configurations for $50 off. For example, the GPS, 44mm variant in Space Gray is available for $379.
Checkm8 Exploit Opens Door to Unpatchable Jailbreak on iPhone 4S Through iPhone X
A security researcher just posted a boot-room exploit on Twitter which is an un-patchable jailbreak for millions of iOS devices called checkmate. This is the first exploit since the iPhone 4 back in 2010, it works on devices from the iPhone 4s all the way to the iPhone X and 8, as well as iPads as old as the iPad 2.
An industry insider leaked the stunning flagship phone design of the future, and we almost missed it
Last month, Ice Universe tweeted out a picture of a smartphone that he claims is the future. He said the curved waterfall displays were just the beginning, then we would start seeing 4 curved waterfall displays. A couple of days ago we got the Mi Mix Alpha and it does seem like the industry is going in this direction. Would you like a 4 curve phone?
macOS Catalina Could Launch on October 4 According to Apple’s Danish Site [Updated]
Apple didn’t launch mac OS Catalina along with iOS 13 and left it for an unspecified October launch date. According to Apple’s macOS Catalina Danish website, it may launch on October 4. The website says that Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store on October 4, but on the iOS App Store it is already available so this could mean macOS Catalina will launch on this date.
TechCrunch editor’s Galaxy Fold is already broken after one day
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available for purchase in the US for those of you planning to buy. However, one of Tech Crunch’s editors already has issues with their device and has sent it back to Samsung for investigation. He says there is a clump of pixels at the center of the phone on top of the crease that are stuck in their lit condition. We’ll let you know if any other devices have problems.
Story of the day:
Motorola’s Razr foldable phone will reportedly debut by the end of 2019
Lenovo said back in the Spring that they were planning to launch the Moto RAZR over the summer and that clearly didn’t happen. CNET claims that sources close to the company say that they plan to at least announce the device by the end of the calendar year. We don’t know when it will be available for consumers or if it will be a Verizon exclusive after all. Rumored price tag is still $1500 with mid-range specs.
Subscribe:
http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub
http://pocketnow.com
Follow us:
http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow
http://facebook.com/pocketnow
http://twitter.com/pocketnow
http://google.com/+pocketnow