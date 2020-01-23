Today’s Amazon deals include Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and more

Deals. We have our daily dose of deals on Amazon for you today on smartwatches. You can get the 2019 46mm Galaxy Watch with a $43 discount leaving it at $256 shipped. The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness is $50 off leaving it at $150 shipped. Finally, this isn’t a smartwatch but it’s still a great deal, the 16in MacBook Pro is still $200 off leaving it at $2200 shipped.

We may get several 5G smartphones from Sony during MWC 2020

Sony is expected to reveal their first 5G phone or phones at MWC. We’ve heard different rumored names like the Xperia 1.1, Xperia 0 and Xperia 3 but none of them are certain. Certain rumors of the 5G phone hint to a 4K HDR display, a Snapdragon 865 with the X55 5G modem. It will also have a quad camera sensor with the addition of the ToF with the main sensor being a 48MP or 64MP sensor. The price tag will reportedly be above $900. Sony is also expected to bring the Xperia 5 Plus to MWC which is another flagship model.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders reveal design, color options

We have some new renders for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The first popped up in a report last week saying that they wouldn’t feature active noise cancelation. These features show the design along with the color options which include Black, White and Light Blue. The design doesn’t show much changes from the previous one except for the fact that they now charge through USB-C and now have physical buttons below the LED indicator. We are expecting to see them at the Unpacked Event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may be more expensive than what we thought

Yesterday we covered how some leaks showed that the Galaxy Z Flip might be more expensive than we thought. A new report from Korea hints that the Z Flip will cost 1.6M won in South Korea which translates to $1375 which goes along the lines of the

€1400 we heard yesterday. Yesterday’s leak hinted that we should wait for a change but it’s not looking so bright.

It seems that the new iPhone 9 could arrive in March

Apple will apparently begin assembling the iPhone 9 in February so they could announce it in March according to Bloomberg. Most leaks have showed that it will bring the iPhone 8’s design but including the home button and a different camera but some conflicting rumors hint that it may bring Face ID and kill the home button. The price is still expected to be $399.

Story of the day:

You can preorder the Moto Razr starting on January 26

It looks like Motorola will beat Samsung to the punch after all because the Moto RAZR will be available for pre-orders on January 26. It will be available in the US first and expand to other markets shortly after. You’ll be able to purchase on Verizon, Motorola’s website and Walmart and it will hit stores on February 6th. Remember it was delayed for overwhelming demand even though it has a $1500 price. Verizon is trying to sweeten the pot though. $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment. New Verizon customers can save up to $700 by trading in an eligible smartphone (up to$500) and sing up for Verizon Unlimited and a $200 prepaid MasterCard for switchers. Existing customers can only get up to $300 off with eligible trade-ins.







