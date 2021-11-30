Pocketnow Daily: More Galaxy S22 Ultra Design/Camera LEAKS, Apple Brings Back AirPower? & more! (video)

Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021

The official news today begin with the fact that we are in Hawaii's Big Island as we gear up for the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021. This is actually their 6th annual event, and it's always the ground floor for the next Snapdragon chips that will power the next generation of smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. Last year was virtual for obvious reasons, but this 2021 is gonna be interesting because it'll bring a new hybrid format. It consists of twin in-person events happening both here in Hawaii for the U.S. and also Sanya in China, and with a virtual component for global attendees. Just in Hawaii alone I'm hearing of as many as 140 media, analysts and influencers joining Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon along with partners and the Snapdragon Insiders community for the event. Keep in mind we do have a packed week where we're not just expecting their next Snapdragon flagship processor for smartphones, but also their next generation compute platforms, and more. Stay tuned as we'll go into detail over the next couple of days for everything that gets announced, but at the same time, follow the first link in the description to join the livestream starting tomorrow.

Let's move on to OPPO and their efforts on foldables. And since we're on the topic of foldables, make sure to check out my review on the Z Fold 3 which went live this weekend. Well, we have some new leaks from Digital Chat Station giving us some of the specifications and details on the design. Apparently it'll adopt an in-folding design like the Z Fold. On the inside it'll be rocking a punch hole selfie shooter in the upper left corner and the display will run at 120Hz. On the outside it'll have a centered punch hole but this display will be locked at 60Hz. The leak also gives us some details on the cameras, the outer display will have a 32MP selfie cam on the back you can expect a triple camera shooter with a 50MP main sensor and a bump that'll look similar to the one on the Reno 6 Series. We don't really have any dates for it so far but, with how much I liked OPPO's Find X3 earlier this year I'm definitely looking forward to see what they can bring to a foldable.

I know, this is gonna sound very weird and 2017-like to say but, let's talk about Apple and AirPower. I know it's funny but I'm not joking. Over the years we've heard and seen some leaks saying that Apple is still working on bringing something that resembles AirPower to the market but now, we got a new report from Mark Gurman on the matter. On his latest newsletter, Mark talks about how Cupertino is still working on an AirPower-like wireless charging mat that'll be able to charge multiple devices like your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously. It isn't clear if Apple ever managed to fix the overheating issues from the original one but, Gurman claims that they're exploring ways to wirelessly charge devices, including "short and long-distance" technologies that wouldn't require you to place it on a charging pad. He also says that the company "imagines" a future where all of their major devices charge each other, hinting to reverse wireless charging coming to devices like the iPad and your iPhone. So yeah, nothing too conclusive but, it seems that Cupertino isn't letting go of this dream, let's hope they figure it out soon though because every other company already has.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series as it's been a while since we've gotten some leaks but boy, we have a lot them today, all coming from Ice Universe. Starting with, the camera specs for the regular models.. According to him, the S22 and S22+ will bring a 50MP main sensor at f/1.8 aperture, with pixel binning at 12.5MP. The telephoto will be downgraded to a 10MP sensor with 3x hybrid optical zoom rather than the lossless approach we got last year. Finally, we can also expect the same 12MP ultra wide from the S21 Series to tag along. If you're wondering about the ultra, a previous leak hinted that we can expect a similar setup, with the exception of the 108MP main sensor, and the addition of the 10MP 10x periscope lens. But alright, moving to some spicier leaks, Ice also shared a video an images of the entire line-up's protective film. From these we can see the same design for the vanilla models and the completely squared off Note-like design for the Ultra with very thin bezels. And for the icing on the cake, we also got some case renders for the Ultra that also show off the phone in this lilac color that looks great. And yes, there's no hump here, you only get the cameras sticking out in their rings like the latest iPhones which I find to be very elegant. And yes, there's a cutout for the S Pen at the bottom.