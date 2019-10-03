Pocketnow Daily: Microsoft is cool again, but wait for 2020… (video)

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL collection offers

Everything Microsoft revealed at its 2019 Surface event

The first product announced today was the Surface Laptop 3. It comes in two variants, 13.5in and 15in displays. It now features a USB-C connector, a quad-core 10th Intel Core processor, AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics card, 20% larger trackpad and is reportedly two times faster than the Surface Laptop 2 and 3 times faster than the MacBook Air. The 13.5in starts at $999 and the 15in at $1199, available on October 22nd.

Next up, we got the Surface Pro 7 which also added a USB-C port. It has the same design with a 12.3in display, the keyboard and pen remain the same. On the internals we have a 10th Gen Intel processor, 128GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, the higher tier variants can have up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It starts at $749 and will also be available on October 22nd.

Moving on, they also announced the Surface Pro X which is ARM-based. Microsoft claims it will push this category further. It comes in the same 12in chassis as the Surface Pro but has a 13in display, a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chip, USB-C, LTE support and weighs only 1.68 pounds at 5.3mm thin. It will be available on November 5th for $999.

Now let’s move on to the no-launch-date territory. Microsoft also showed us the Surface Neo, a dual screen foldable device. Each side is 5.6mm thin weighing 655g. They keyboard and pen connect magnetically. The keyboard connects to the bottom part of the display making it look like Apple’s Touch Bar. It will bring Windows 10X and Intel’s Lakefield processor. Sadly we’ll have to wait till 2020’s holiday.

Probably, the biggest surprise was the Surface Duo, which is a smaller foldable dual screen device that actually runs Android apps. It’s way bigger than a foldable phone with two 5.6in displays but it makes phone calls, send texts and modifies Android to look like Windows 10X so it is basically a phone. We will also have to wait until 2020 for this one.

