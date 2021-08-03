You May Also Like
A pair of new videos have leaked today that showcase the Galaxy Watch 4 series watch faces and some of the user interface.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 28 July 2021
- 04:30EDT
According to a new research, OnePlus has become the fastest-growing OEM in the first half of 2021 in the US. The lower-end devices helped boost sales.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 27 July 2021
- 06:00EDT
George Zhao, CEO of Honor, has highlighted that the upcoming Honor Magic 3 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 20 July 2021
- 09:30EDT