You May Also Like
The upcoming Moto G60 is tipped to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 12 April 2021
- 06:49EDT
If you trust LG on its promise of software updates for at least another 2-3 years, the LG Velvet 5G is a terrific deal for $379 right now.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 9 April 2021
- 21:35EDT
Today’s best laptop deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest M1 powered MacBook Pro, Dell laptops, monitors and more on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 9 April 2021
- 16:15EDT