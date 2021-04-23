ios 14.5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Pixel 4 and OnePlus smartphones are on sale

The M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini are also on sale today

The official news today begin with deals, and don’t forget we’ve got time stamps below in case you want to skip this for what’s happening today. Let’s start with OnePlus, which is really making a case for you to buy the 8 Series, probably more than even their own 9 series. Starting with the fact that they have the 8 Pro for 300 dollars off its original price tag, leaving it at 699 for the entry level variant and you get free Buds Z in white. Those Buds Z are actually pretty good by the way. They are also running a Flash Sale on the Nord Series where you can get the N10 for 279 and the N100 for 170 bucks, and it finishes on the 27th. Moving on to Amazon, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 300 dollars off its original price, leaving the entry level model for 496. If you want a foldable, Amazon has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 renewed for 1486 and I mean, if you do the math that’s actually a solid deal with how Amazon guarantees that program. We have more deals on other Samsung smartphones, Macs, iPads and more in the links in the description.
Samsung might give Galaxy S20 FE a new lease of life with chip upgrade

Let’s move on to Samsung as, the company is making an interesting move with the Galaxy S20 FE. We know that Sammy found success with this phone thanks to the decent specs and the price tag and they want to add to that. According to a new report from WinFuture, Samsung might start equipping the S20 FE with the 4G version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, swapping out the Exynos 990 that originally powered it, cause I guess they heard there isn’t much love for that chip, period. The report even mentions the new model number and actually, Samsung has already updated some of their European websites with this model number, hinting that the launch will happen some time soon. The rest of the specifications will remain the same as the Exynos S20 FE but they might add a SKU with more storage for around 600 Euros. We’ll keep you posted on when they make the changes and, while Samsung is doing this for an older phone, wait for the a few segments because Google is doing the complete opposite, and guys it doesn’t look good.

iPhone 13 Mini prototype shown in alleged hands-on image, but we have doubts

Moving the spotlight on to Cupertino real quick before we talk about them again for the hottest news, and this time about the iPhone 13 mini. You’d think that the report on low sales would kill a future generation, but we know Apple is famous for liking to play the long game. So yeah, those other reports of Apple stopping production of the 12 mini aren’t going anywhere with that new purple color that just launched, and now these rumors. This picture comes from a tipster on Weibo, showing off that design that was leaked in CAD renders last week in the Blue color variant where the 2 cameras now sit across from each other inside the stove. Of course at the moment these are still prototypes and Apple could simply just choose to not go on with this design but, a ton of tipsters have been talking about this design and these prototypes just give it a bit of more credibility. We’ll see what we get as, it definitely doesn’t look bad but again, it depends on who you ask.

Android 12 code hints that Pixel 5a 5G will use the same chip as its predecessor

Now, let’s talk about Google and the Pixel 5a on an.. Interesting turn of events. Let me just start by saying I’m struggling to call this a 5a any more. So, a couple of weeks ago we found out that the Pixel 5a will be coming some time during the Fall and it will only be available in the US and Japan. Well, now we have a new report from 9to5Google that claims that Barbet aka the Pixel 5a will be using a processor identified by the number “SM7250” which is a reference to the Snapdragon 765G. And I mean there’s nothing wrong with the 765G but, it’s also the processor that powered the show for the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, and if the phone will look exactly like last year’s phone, I mean, wouldn’t this technically be the same 4a 5G? Like, I’m curious to see how Google plans to differentiate these phones. Why even bother to announce anything if that precise phone can currently be purchased in the market. Gotta hand it to Google for the weird decisions all the time.

Story of the day:

Apple readying big changes for notifications in iOS 15, Home Screen overhaul for iPads

But Finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about Apple, WWDC, and iOS. If you didn’t watch our video on the Spring Loaded Event I highly recommend you do as I went into detail on how these new iPads don’t really make sense right now, unless of course, WWDC changes things dramatically, and that’s what the news is about. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Cupertino is planning to overhaul notifications for iOS 15 and they are also preparing a major overhaul for the iPad’s Home Screen with iPadOS 15. Starting with iOS 15 apparently they want to let you customize notifications depending on your situation, with modes like sleep, driving or working, and you will choose if you want an audible alert or not. Apparently this would work through a menu in the control center, letting you create your scenarios. But fine, for the major news, let’s move on to iPadOS. Bloomberg claims that this will be the biggest overhaul to the Home Screen in over a decade. Apparently Apple will finally add widgets to the Home Screen which was just ridiculous before, letting you replace the entire grid with your widgets of choice. Finally, the report also mentions some big changes for iMessage, for it to compete with WhatsApp by adding some sort of social media aspect to it. You know what the problem is? No word on supporting Pro apps, AKA, what the Mac has, which technically should happen. So far a home screen overhaul seems boring and overdue.
