The official news today begin with deals as we know mother’s day is coming, so we’ve had you covered on Pocketnow.com since last week. Let’s start it off with the Galaxy S21 5G which is currently 100 dollars off on Amazon, leaving the entry level model for 699 bucks shipped. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also available for 100 dollars off its original price tag, leaving the 256 gigs of storage variant for 899, though the 9 Pro should be the one getting deals OnePlus. Apple’s brand new iPad Air which I still consider to be my favorite is available for 74 dollars off, leaving the Wi-Fi variant for 675 bucks shipped. Finally, if you’re looking for a Chromebook, the Google Pixelbook Go is currently 50 dollars off, leaving the 128 gigs of storage model for 799. We have more deals on the Apple Watch, AirPods, Samsung phones and more in the links in the description.

But alright, let’s talk about Google and Accidental Leaks, that by now I’m not going to continue calling accidental. Google, you’re late. Someone should already have this product at hand and making videos about it.. Anyways, if you remember, we recently we heard some rumors that claimed that Google was working on a more affordable variant of the Pixel Buds dubbed the Pixel Buds A and well.. Now it’s kind of official. Google’s German Store accidentally listed the “Pixel Buds A-Series” in their storefront. Sadly, we don’t have much more information from this leak but, some renders from last month showed these in a “Forest Green Color variant, showing a similar design to the current Pixel Buds. We’re expecting to get these at Google I/O which is a couple of weeks away, and of course, with a more affordable price tag. Hopefully we also get more information on some other hardware too.. And Google if you need help with those leaked videos, we’re here to help.

Let’s move the spotlight on to Apple and, I hope you like Apple and Samsung because we got a lot of them today. Starting with Apple Music as there is no denying that Cupertino needs to figure out how to shave some success off of Spotify one way or another, and it looks like the strategy is going to be focused on quality. The guys over at 9to5Mac have uncovered the mention of “Lossless, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos” in the Apple Music Code for the iOS 14.6 Beta a couple of days ago. Now, it is still unclear how they plan to implement this when it comes to software but it is a clear nod that Apple is looking into a high-fidelity experience for their users. I mean, let’s be real, the marketing on AirPods Max calls out to this and we know it’s still not there. According to a report, the “lossless” tier wouldn’t cost extra but, we don’t know if that will extend to the Dolby Modes, even if it should. Now, as for timing, even if iOS 14.6 Beta is already out, I wouldn’t count on this happening just yet. That report also mentions that Apple will be announcing the Lossless Tier with the AirPods 3 which are rumored for Q3. We’ll see how good this is because, Apple Music already sounds better than Spotify on the higher quality tiers, but most people don’t care it seems.

Now let’s move on to Apple and foldables. I agree, it’s kind of early to keep giving this topic traction but my problem is that if Ming Chi Kuo took his time to cover this, it means something is coming given his track record. According to Kuo’s latest research note, the foldable iPhone will come equipped with an 8-inch Quad HD+ flexible OLED display that will be supplied by Samsung. He also mentions that Apple will ship anywhere between 15 and 20 million units of this foldable.. If you were expecting this to happen soon, well not so much. About a month ago we got another report from Kuo that also mentioned that Cupertino would be introducing their first foldable in 2023, and Kuo just once again reiterated that timeframe. Multiple leaks have hinted that this is more a phone than a tablet and will bring a clamshell design, though it’s too early to discard it competing more against the Z Flip or the Z Fold from Samsung. Other rumors also hint that we could expect Apple Pencil support and that Cupertino is working on self-healing display technology for this phone which should be interesting to see.

Story of the day:

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s keep talking foldables but move the spotlight on to Samsung. We know that the company is gearing up towards a big year with their two versions of this and now we have a ton of details that are both good and bad. The leaks show us some promo material for both the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 which first popped up on Twitter. As for the good, well that Z Flip 3 looks kinda hot. It brings a new design that is kind of reminiscent to the Pixel 2 days with all of the color variants having a black section for the camera module. Speaking of the camera, we have a dual module but probably the best part of it is the outer display which looks huge and actually usable when compared to the previous thumb display on the original Z Flip. Moving on to the Z Fold 3, we have a new triple camera array at the back that.. Well looks different, but not Ultra at all. We were expecting for it to look more like the Galaxy S21 Series and bring some Ultra capabilities for the price, but nope. The promo material here also says that this is the first foldable with an Under The Display Camera, which is the reason why you don’t see a cut out on the primary larger display. Finally, we also get to see the S-Pen which is the thicker variant so, it looks like it won’t have a slot inside to carry it. We’re expecting both of these phones some time in the Fall, hopefully around the time we usually get the Note.

