The Google Home Mini is currently 50% off at B&H which leaves it at $25 with free shipping included. The Google Home is also getting $20 off which leaves it at $79 shipped. Moving on to Amazon, the AirPods Pro are currently $15 off leaving them at $235 shipped. You can also save up to $90 if you go for the 2nd gen AirPods.

Snapchat has just released the new and more expensive Spectacles 3

Anyone remember Snapchat? I’m sorry if I was one of the people who didn’t care, but the company has just announced Spectacles 3, a more powerful and I’d say uglier iteration of what we saw before, but wait.. There’s more. They are an insane $380. I know, they’re mad, but they assume that features like Augmented Reality snaps along with 3D pictures will be enough to justify the price. I have a hard time trying to justify going back on Snapchat, but hey, you be the judge in the comments.

Motorola confirmed that leaked images of the Moto Razr are the real deal

Motorola just updated their cover photo ahead of today’s event. The picture they set is an HD version of one of the leaked images which means they were spot on. The event is a few hours away so just to remind you, the leaked specs were Snapdragon 710, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and a 2730 mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 3 leaked with possibly curved back

Some images of what seems to be the Sony Xperia 3 have just emerged from China. The specs leaked earlier this year and hint to the Snapdragon 865 and other high end specs. This images show that it will have a curved back, some decently big bezels, and a camera hump at the back. This phone is expected to launch at MWC in both LTE and 5G variants.

We could get a new iPad Pro with Dual camera in 2020

A new report from Bloomberg hints to the next iPad Pros bringing dual cameras instead of triple cameras. The report claims that they will launch on the first half of 2020 with the AR glasses coming later that year or until 2023. It states that they will bring a dual camera and a small hole for the 3D system. They will also pack a more improved version of Face ID. They claim Apple wants to release a “combined VR and AR headset with a focus on gaming, watching video, and virtual meetings”.

Story of the day:

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available on the Apple Store

Apple just discontinued the 15in MacBook Pro and just announced the heavily leaked 16in MacBook Pro. It is available with a new larger display with less bezels, a new Magic Keyboard with scissor switches (finally) along with a physical ESC key. Other specs include up to 64GB of RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage and AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics with Intel’s latest processors. It starts at $2400 but the maxed out version will cost you $6099.

