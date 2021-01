Gaming monitors, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, and more accessories are on sale

iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8T, Galaxy S21 and more phones on sale today

Looking for gaming peripherals? There’s a ton of Razer deals available right now

Honor could launch smartphones with Google Mobile Services

LG’s smartphone business could be handed over to a Vietnamese manufacturer

LG’s new rollable smartphone could be canceled before its possible launch

iPhone 13 again rumored to flaunt a smaller notch, upgraded camera for Pro models

Samsung could be prepping to launch a cheaper, 4G Galaxy S21

Story of the day:

Next MacBook Air: Thinner, lighter, smaller, more powerful

Upcoming MacBook Pro could have a microSD card slot

Face ID support on iMac isn’t coming soon

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

And yes, let’s end the week, as we end ever week, with Deals, and it actually begins with the ones you should not let go by. The Galaxy S21, S21+, the Ultra and every product we got at Unpacked is still available for pre-orders with huge savings. For example, if you get the Galaxy S21 it is available for just $99 and the S21+ for $299, if you have an eligible device for trade-in and you also get $100 or $150 respectively in instant credit for accessories and 6 months of Spotify. In the case of the S21 Ultra, that one is available for just $499, with up to $200 in instant credit, a smart tag, and 4 months of YouTube Premium. I know, it’s crazy. If you’re looking to protect your new Galaxy, SUPCASE is still our go-to choice for rugged cases and we’ll leave links for both Amazon and SUPCASE.com. Where you can use code POCKETNOW15 to get a 15% discount. If you want an older devices, the S20 FE is available for $350, while the Z Fold 2 is still available for $1000 if you have a device for trade-in. If you’re looking for an iPhone, Verizon currently has the 11 Pro for $400, leaving it at $599 on an installment plan. The OnePlus 8T is available on a Buy One Get One Free deal for 50% off, meaning you can get two entry level models for $1124. Finally, the Google Pixel 3 XL is available for just $300 over at B&H, if you want a great camera. We have more deals on Razer peripherals , LG smartphones and more Let’s move on to Honor , and a positive note for a change after all the mess that was 2020 for them. Recently, Huawei announced the sale of the Honor Brand due to “tremendous pressure” from the sanctions they’ve been imposed by the US. Well, a new report from a Russian publication claims that Google Mobile Services might be making a comeback to Honor devices, as they are no longer a Huawei subsidiary and, the sanctions imposed on Huawei don’t apply. The report claims that GMS could come back to Honor smartphones this Spring and the company has reportedly been working on two new lineups with support for GMS. This means that the new devices getting launched by Honor will no longer have Huawei’s App Gallery pre-installed, but older devices still won’t have access to GMS. They are currently preparing the Honor V40 which will debut on January 22 but, this one most likely won’t support Google Services. It is said to bring the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, 8GB of RAM and 128GB with Android 10 running on Magic UI 4.0. We’ll see how this evolves as, this is kinda huge for other markets like Latin America now that Google Services are back.Moving on to LG and more of a negative news, the rumors of the company selling their mobile division just got worse . On the last Pocketnow Daily we talked about how the company might sell or downsize their smartphone division due to losses over the years. Well, a new report claims that LG Electronics might want to sell their smartphone business to Vietnamese Conglomerate, Vingroup Co. This company is actually an ODM for LG and has been producing smartphones for them since 2018, being the third largest manufacturer in Vietnam after Samsung and OPPO. This company has a market capitalization of $16.5B and they reportedly want LG’s business in the United States, as they own 12.9% of the market on this side of the pond. Moving on to another report, at CES LG shared some teasers of their rollable smartphone which would debut in September. However, the Korea Herald reports that LG might pull the plug on the Rollable. The cause is that the Wing has sold less than 100K units since it launched, being considered a financial failure. And now, insiders are doubting that the Rollable might make it to the market, because of the hefty price tag. They claim that even if it outperformed the Wing, it might not be enough to keep the whole division alive. We hope that LG manage to turn things around as, they don’t make the best smartphones but they did pioneer a lot of what we see today, and now their more experimental phones are also great to see.I feel like every year we hear a ton of rumors of what we’re getting with the next iPhones and half of them don’t happen but, this year everything seems so consistent. According to a new report from DigiTimes, a ton of the rumors we’ve been hearing about will be happening. First off they mention that the notch will be shrinking down thanks to a Face ID redesign. However, they claim that it will only shrink vertically, while maintaining the same width. The report also adds that the smaller iPhones, meaning the 13 and the 13 mini , will come with superior CMOS Image sensors, the ones we currently have on the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max. These sensors will reportedly be supplied by Sony and Apple will continue using the same 7-element system we currently get. Finally, the report also reiterates on the fact that all of the iPhone 13 family will bring sensor shift image stabilization which is currently exclusive to the 12 Pro Max. So once again, 2021 is sounding like an S year for the iPhones. The cause is that the Wing has sold less than 100K units since it launched, being considered a financial failure. And now, insiders are doubting that the Rollable might make it to the market, because of the hefty price tag. They claim that even if it outperformed the Wing, it might not be enough to keep the whole division alive. We hope that LG manage to turn things around as, they don’t make the best smartphones but they did pioneer a lot of what we see today, and now their more experimental phones are also great to see.You know, it’s funny but I seriously thought the S21 was like this year’s S20 FE, but it seems there’s a broader plan behind that. See, last year, when 5G wasn’t the norm yet, Samsung announced the S20 5G, but kept an LTE model with the Exynos for regions where 5G isn’t really available just yet. This year with the Exynos 2100, the company put 5G modems on all models. Well, a 4G variant of the Galaxy S21 was just certified by Bluetooth SIG with two different model numbers. Now, this could mean two things. Either Samsung is already working on the Fan Edition for this smartphone, or this is just a less expensive variant of the phone with no 5G support. Either way, this should be less expensive than the flagship model but, we don’t know if Samsung plans to downgrade the processors and other specs since they won’t be adding 5G. AS a recap of the specs, this means a 6.2-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a similar camera array at the back. We know that it’s pretty early for Samsung to be working on the FE variant for this phone and that this might not be the case at all. Regardless, for those asking if the $100 price difference between the S20 FE and the S21 is worth it, I say it is.And finally the hottest news today have to do with Apple. Let’s talk Macs as we’re currently expecting the next generation of Apple Silicon Macs and, we actually have a report for three separate line-ups here so bear with me. Let’s start with the upcoming MacBook Air as, a new report from Mark Gurman claims that the next MacBook Air will be a higher-end model and it will bring Apple’s MagSafe Charging technology and next-generation Apple Silicon processor. He also claims that Apple is considering making the laptop smaller, by shrinking down the bezels in the display, but it will still be a 13in panel. Apparently, there’s also some rumors of a 15in MacBook Air with 4 USB-C ports.. Finally.. But this isn’t certain at all. Since the MacBook Air was just refreshed, we’ll most likely see the changes Gurman mentioned until 2022, hopefully with 16 and 32-core processors. As for this year and moving on to the MacBook Pro, Gurman claims that the company is planning to bring back the SD Card Slot , which makes a TON of sense considering how Apple caters to content creators. The report also reiterates on details we’ve heard before, like the fact that it will feature a brighter panel, with higher contrast and that the Touch Bar is going away . Finally, we’re expecting a huge redesign for iMacs this year and one of the rumors was that we would get Face ID with this new design. Well, Gurman claims that it won’t happen, at least not for the models launched this year. So yeah, we should expect these iMacs and MacBook Pros around the middle of the year, and it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2022 for that higher end MacBook Air which sounds very enticing considering the Apple Silicon rumors.