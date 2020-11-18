Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, and more early Black Friday deals are available todayLet’s begin today with the official news, which means we’re gonna start with deals, cause that’s what we do. Your all time favorite is the first, cause you know Apple deals keep getting intense. Cupertino’s 16in MacBook Pro is currently $550 off, that leaves the Intel Core i9, 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant for $3349. By the way, this is my variant, though I’ve got 2 terabytes of storage. You can also get some cheaper options at B&H which we’ll also link to in the description. Moving on to Walmart, the AirPods Pro are currently $49 off, which means you can snatch them for $200. Back to Amazon, the brand new Echo Dot is $20 off, but you have to use a certain Promo Code so make sure you add it. We have more deals on Samsung QLED TVs, Google Smart Speakers, LG Monitors and more in the links in the description.
Huawei sells Honor phone brand to government-backed consortium
Now how about if we talk about some unexpected news, because hey, it’s 2020. Huawei just made it official that they’ve sold their HONOR brand. I know, the spin off from years ago designed to cater more to the youth market. The company claims that they’ve had tremendous pressure as off late, and they’ve had persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for their mobile phone business, due to the US sanctions. Therefore, they’re selling their business to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Tech Company, which is a government-backed establishment. Huawei apparently hopes that this move will help Honor ensure their own survival and after it, Huawei won’t own any shares or be involved with them in management or decision-making. Now here’s the problem, isn’t this whole problem because the US Government thinks Huawei is involved with the Chinese government. How is selling it to a Chinese Movement entity any better? We’ll see how Honor carries on their international businesses as, they are a huge deal in emerging markets like Latin America.