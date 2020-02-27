Apple´s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac and more products on sale right now

Deals. Our usual set of Amazon deals start today with the newest iMac which is currently $200 off, leaving the 27in Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 2TB of storage at $2100. Moving on, the Moto Z4 is $100 off leaving the 128GB variant at $400 shipped. We also have more deals on the Samsung Galaxy A50, JBL speakers and more in the description.

Black Shark 3’s 90Hz display to offer an industry-first 270Hz touch sampling rate

We know that Xiaomi is launching the Black Shark 3 on March 3rd but the company just leaked the phone entirely. The phone will pack a Snapdragon 865 and its 90Hz display will apparently reach a 270Hz sampling rate which is the fastest on a smartphone yet. The company also showed some teasers, revealing the design of the phone. The first one shows that 270Hz sampling rate and reveals a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual front facing stereo speakers, no notch and no cutout. On another teaser we get to see the back of the phone that has an LED-illuminated logo along with some other LED accents. We’ll keep you posted once the phone is released.

The coronavirus may even delay the launch of the iPhone 12

The Coronavirus is sadly spreading outside of China, it also has affected the tech world with events as big as MWC getting canceled. We’ve heard that the virus outbreak might affect the launch of the iPhone 9, but now analysts claim that it may even affect the iPhone 12. An analyst from Wedbush claims that in the worst-case scenario, the iPhone 12 might be delayed by 3 months, while the iPhone 9 might be pushed back until June. Of course, these are just predictions but we do hope the virus is controlled as a vaccine is reportedly on the way.

Alleged OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro renders leaked

Oppo’s upcoming smartwatch poses for the camera, might run on Wear OS software

We have some new renders that allegedly belong to the OPPO Find X2 and an image of the upcoming smartwatch. The renders were posted to Slashleaks and show the regular Find X2 and not the Pro variant. We get to see 4 color variants, triple cameras and the curved display with the punch hole. We also have a picture off the OPPO smartwatch that was posted to Weibo. The watch resembles the Apple Watch but with a curvier display and it looks like it’ll be running Wear OS. We are expecting both of these to launch on March 6.

Possible iOS 14 video leak shows new iPhone multitasking

We have a new video from 91mobiles that allegedly shows iOS 14. The video shows a new multitasking UI that’s running on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. This interface looks similar to iPad OS with two rows of apps showing instead of one. We also got concept designer, Ben Geskin, claiming that this multitasking switcher is called ‘Grid Switcher’ and is activated in the internal settings on the iOS 14 internal build.

Story of the day:

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is now official. It brings a 6.8in P-OLED FHD+ display and it does bring the Dual Screen accessory. On the insides we get the Snapdragon 865, a 5000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. We got a triple camera system at the back with a 64MP main sensor that generates 16MP images through pixel binning, a 13MP Super-Wide angle and a ToF ‘Z Camera’. It brings Android 10 out of the box and it will be available in 2 color variants, the price tag and dates will be revealed later.







