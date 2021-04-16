iPhone 11 Pro cameras pocketnow
The official news today begin with deals of course. Starting with OnePlus that is trying to sweeten the pot on last year’s phones but, not so effectively. B&H has the OnePlus 8T available for 150 dollars off, leaving it at 600 bucks. Now, if we talk Apple, Amazon currently has the Apple Watch Series 6 for 50 dollars off, leaving it at 479 for the 44mm variant. Yes, Samsung’s deals are still going on, meaning you can still get the S21 for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 300 or the Ultra for 500 if you have a device for trade-in. However, they are bringing back the Galaxy Z Fold 2 deal, where you can get that one for half off again, leaving it at 1000 but again, you need a device to trade-in. Finally, that DELL XPS 13 is still available for 500 dollars off on Amazon, leaving the Intel Core i7, 32 gigs of RAM and 2TB model for 2000 bucks. We have more deals on other Samsung products, AirPods and more in the links in the description.
Sony Xperia 1 III offers flagship innards in a familiar garb

Let’s stick to official news but moving the spotlight on to Sony, as the company finally launched the Xperia 1 III. And can I just say, this is the first time in years that I’ve been excited for an Xperia. Getting the specs out of the way, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G, 12 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of expandable storage and yes, it actually brings a headphone jack. When it comes to the design, you’re getting a 6.5-inch 4K OLED Display running at 120Hz which sounds great, and you get a frosted glass back. For the cameras, you’re getting 3 12MP sensors with the third one being a periscopic telephoto that’s capable of 2 separate focal lengths. Finally, for other details, this phone brings a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, it only supports sub-6 5G instead of both flavors, and Sony also packed in some nice audio features for both the speakers and the headphone jack. Oh and by the way, that Xperia Pro feature where you can use it as a monitor for your Sony camera is sort of available through a USB-C dongle. That said, the phone will be available in early summer 2021 and according to a Russian store that has it set for pre-orders, it costs around 1300 bucks.. Yeah.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to take Galaxy S21 Ultra approach for S-Pen

Let’s move the spotlight on Samsung with a blend of official news and then leaks. The company sent out press invitations for an event happening on April 28th, where they claim we’ll be getting their most powerful Galaxy. Now, if you remember the leaks that we covered about a month ago from Evan Blass, these probably aren’t phones so stay tuned for that. Moving on to phones, we’re expecting Samsung’s next flagships to be the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 2, launching as early as July this year with one of the biggest upgrades being the Z Fold adopting the S Pen. Well, according to a South Korean outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have S Pen support but, it’ll take the same approach as the S21 Ultra with no bult-in slot to house the stylus. And I know, you’re probably saying that the Z Fold has so much space but, that reportedly was the plan but Sammy apparently faced some structural challenges and that built-in slot is no longer viable for them. Just to jog your memory, some rumors for the Z Fold 3 include it bringing an LTPO display with an under-display camera, a 4380 mAh battery and it’ll bring at least 256 Gigs of storage. Of course, along with the fact that they will be tweaking the S Pen for it to work on the UTG. We’ll see how Samsung plans to launch this as, it’s already a pretty large device to carry.

iPhone 13 Mini leak-based concept renders show a fresh camera lens design

But alright, let’s switch on to Apple for the rest of the show because things are getting weird. Earlier this week, some CAD renders from MySmartPrice showed a different design for the iPhone 13 where we had a smaller notch and a different camera array. Well now, we have some renders of an iPhone 13 mini rocking this design, and according to some reports, this might be the last mini we’ll be getting. However, these renders help us see how this new design might actually look if it does happen. At the front you get the smaller notch which was leaked in the display panels a couple of weeks ago. At the back, these renders show that the dual cameras now sit diagonally from each other inside the stove, instead of vertically. For these cameras we should most likely expect the typical 12MP sensors, more on those on the next segment, and the A15 Bionic powering the show. The rest of the design language remains the same with the flat sides and thin bezels. We’ll see if other leaks start including this design as, it actually doesn’t look too bad.

Story of the day:

2022 iPhones getting a huge camera upgrade, but Androids have had it for years

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about the 2022 iPhones and Ming Chi Kuo. According to a new report from him, the 2022 iPhones will be bringing some major camera upgrades with the biggest one being a switch to a 48MP camera sensor. Finally! The report mentions that in terms of Pixel Size, the iPhone 14 or whatever the name is, will support both direct 48MP output and 12MP (with pixel binning) simultaneously. Kuo claims that it’s unclear on whether Sony or Samsung will be making these sensors but, the Pros should bring this 48MP camera. Another new feature for these Pros includes 8K video capture but it looks like Apple wants it for more than just the bragging rights. Apparently these 8K videos will be better suited for AR and VR devices as we know that Apple is heavily working on those. Other rumors for these 2022 iPhones include a punch hole design for at least some of the models, a chip based on a 4nm process and a periscopic telephoto lens. So yeah, Apple has been lagging behind in the Pixel count but, you have to admit that most company’s don’t get Pixel binning right.. So let’s see what Cupertino brings to the table.
