You May Also Like
Get great savings on Android devices from Amazon.com, where we have the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the OnePlus 8 and more devices on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 8 April 2021
- 21:54EDT
Today’s best deals come from Woot and Amazon, where you can find the best prices on the iPhone 11 lineup, laptops and more on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 8 April 2021
- 16:00EDT
The upcoming Moto G60 is tipped to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 12 April 2021
- 06:49EDT