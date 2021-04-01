The official news today begin with deals. I find it funny that Apple would never give out deals for their products on their website, but that isn’t stopping Amazon. They currently have M1 MacBook Pro that I’m using for 100 dollars off, leaving the entry level variant for 1200 bucks shipped. The Moto RAZR 5G is also 400 dollars off, leaving it at 1000 bucks… and I know, for that price I want it too, but you better not like photos to justify the purchase. Moving on to Best Buy for a second, the Apple Watch Series 6 Nike Edition is currently 50 bucks off, leaving it at 379 but, you can also get a 100 dollar discount on the Series 5, leaving that one for 299. Samsung’s Spring Event is still going on, where you can get the Galaxy S21 for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 300, or the Ultra for 500 if you have an eligible device for trade-in. We also have deals for Jabra earbuds, which for those asking, are my favorites for running, along with more deals on OnePlus devices and other products in the links in the description.

Since we already began sort of talking wearables, let’s shift the spotlight on to Google and what the company plans to do here. It’s been almost a year since Google released the true wireless Pixel Buds and it looks like they want to refresh them in a more affordable way. According to a new report from 9to5Google these will be called the Pixel Buds A, you know like the Pixel 4a. They will apparently have the same design to the Pixel Buds but with a few colorway tweaks. When it comes to the features, they’ll offer support for touch controls for you to answer calls, of course control music playback and summon the Google assistant but, it is still unclear as to what corners Google will be cutting in order to make these cheaper. Finally, the report mentions that we could expect these some time around June or earlier so, let’s see but, with Google you never know.

Now let’s talk about another wearable that decided to ditch Google, for all the right reasons. OnePlus finally launched their first smartwatch last week and we’re still waiting on it but, there’s a ton of people asking over the fact that it doesn’t run WearOS. Well, the company’s Product Manager just wrote in an official forum that the fact that they chose their RTOS system over WearOS is because of the ability to offer better and longer battery life to their users which is totally understandable. They also note that RTOS allows them to use what they call “high frame rate debugging experience, which allowed them to raise the display’s capacity to 50Hz, giving you a smoother experience. So yeah, in case you missed it this new Watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display along with a 402 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days with regular usage, or 5 days when sleep and blood oxygen is measured. And sure, I know some of you are concerned about third party apps, but let’s be serious, how many of you actually use more than one app on WearOS? They’re mostly trash.

Moving on, let’s talk about Apple’s Mixed Reality headset. At first I felt there were just too many rumors for how far away we are from a possible launch, but now things start making sense. Even with all the rumors of 8k displays and eye-tracking technology, that possible launch in 2022 made it sound like vapor wear. Well, now we have a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that claims that “we could expect it sometime in the next several months, with this being their first major ‘new’ device since 2015”. Apparently it won’t happen at WWDC as Cupertino wants to make such announcement with employees, partners, and the media being present in the room and WWDC is set as an online event. However, they promised some insight on their platforms and they could introduce what they’ve been doing with AR and VR. So far we’ve heard from sources like Ming Chi Kuo that this headset could weigh around 150 grams, it’ll bring around 15 camera modules, a mesh headband and everything else we’ve already heard, so we’ll see.

Story of the day:

And Finally, for the hottest news today,.. NO we won’t be talking about that cheese grater iPhone.. Yes, we saw the patents, but come on.. I doubt that’ll happen, or at least not any time soon. Let’s focus on what we should expect this year with a new report from Ming Chi Kuo on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, or 12s, or whatever. Up until now, all of the reports we’ve been getting claim that the smaller iPhone 13 Pro will bring the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera along with software and hardware improvements like the 7 element lenses so, it left us wondering what upgrades the 13 Pro Max would be getting. According to Kuo’s latest report, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will make an interesting jump to a brighter and faster f/1.5 aperture on the main sensor, and this will differentiate it as it seems the rest of the 13 series will stick to an f/1.6 aperture on the primary camera. The thing is, I’m not sure if it’ll translate into better photos, because as it stands, the 12 Pro Max just takes photos slightly faster, and not really better. If anything aperture that sharp makes closeups a problem. Now as for quality, Kuo also mentions that all models will bring that 7P lens which improves light transmission rate, that can translate to better image quality. The shipment for these lenses is expected to begin in Q2 of 2021 so, some time soon. Other than this we’ve heard that most of the camera upgrades will include better wide angles and telephotos as well as your typical software upgrades.

