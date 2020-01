Amazon Echo devices, Apple products and more on sale at Amazon and B&H right now

Deals . Amazon has a bunch of deals on their own products. Starting off with the Echo Show 8 which is $30 off leaving that at $99 shipped, the Echo Show 5 is $20 off leaving that at $69 shipped. Moving on to the more traditional speakers, the Echo Dot is $15 off in most color variants leaving that at $35 shipped and finally, the 3rd Gen Amazon Echo is $20 off leaving that at $80 shipped.

Upcoming OPPO smartwatch looks a lot like the Apple Watch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G goes official as the world’s first 5G tablet

The new OnePlus 8 series may include wireless charging

We can expect a new iPhone with an LCD display and a Touch ID power button in 2021

It looks like OPPO’s VP was busier on Weibo yesterday and leaked the company’s upcoming smart watch as well. It has a very familiar design to say the least. It has a curved display and two side buttons which have LED strips embedded on them. The case appears to be made of metal with a gold finish and it might come with ECG capabilities. We’ll keep you posted as we might see it at MWC.Samsung just launched the first ever 5G tablet to the market. It is a 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S6, which is just rebranded as Galaxy Tab S6 5G. It is currently only available in South Korea for around $850. It offers the same internal hardware as the regular variant including the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you purchase it, Samsung is giving you a 32in curved monitor, a wireless power bank, a cover case and a YouTube Premium subscription. OnePlus fans have been asking for wireless charging for a few years now. It looks like the company might implemented sometime soon as they just joined the Wireless Power Consortium. We saw this same pattern a while back when OPPO introduced wireless charging to their smartphones. This doesn’t mean that the OnePlus 8 will bring it but we could see it with the fall models, hopefully.According to Ming Chi Kuo’s latest report, Apple is planning to make a new budget friendly iPhone in 2021 . We aren’t sure if this will be the iPhone 9’s successor or the Plus variant which he has mentioned before. The report claims that it will bring an LCD display, and Touch ID on the power button. This would allow the phone to have a nearly edge-to-edge display and a smaller notch as it won’t bring any Face ID. The new Touch ID button would be a capacitive button and get a new design.The hottest news has to do with Huawei, welcome back to this segment, but it’s actually for two separate reports. First a funny one, In a press conference, Huawei’s Austrian country manager said that they don’t have any plans to go back to using Google services, even if the ban is lifted. Huawei quickly released a statement and said that this isn’t true, that an open Android ecosystem is still their first choice and they will continue to use it if they can. However, if they are not able to keep on using Android, they have the ability to create their own ecosystem which they reportedly are doing at the moment. Second is the new quarter and year-end results are in when it comes to smartphone shipments. Apple dominated Q4 for the third year in a row shipping 78M iPhones, followed by Samsung. When it comes to the yearly growth, Samsung barely managed to grow 2% while Huawei grew 17 % compared to 2018. The good news for Samsung is that, Huawei needs to sell around 60M more phones to take their #1 spot.