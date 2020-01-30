New deals include Apple products, a powerful gaming laptop and more

Deals. Amazon has more deals on Apple products, including the $100 deals for the 10.2in iPad which we covered yesterday but it is now extending to the cellular variants as well. The latest Mac Mini is up to $99 off on Amazon but you can get it for $150 off at B&H, leaving it at $850. Finally, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is $500 off it’s $2500 price tag leaving it at $2000 for the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics variant.

OnePlus announces Concept One World Tour for India, North America and Europe

For those of you interested in the OnePlus Concept One, the company is doing a Concept World Tour so more people can know about the device. The tour will extend through North America, Europe and India starting on February 5. You can check the availability and dates in the link below, they will also host briefings so you can learn more about the philosophy of the phone.

The UK and the EU won’t ban Huawei, against warnings from the US

The UK recently announced that they will not follow on the US’s steps and will allow ‘high risk vendors’ like Huawei to supply equipment for their 5G network infrastructure. Huawei will be limited a 35% market share cap, so the country doesn’t become overly reliant on them. Huawei responded and said they were reassured by the government’s ‘evidence based decision’. Today, the EU said they are following the UK and allowing Huawei to provide their 5G infrastructure in a limited way.

These could be the first live photos of the Poco X2

We have four new alleged images of the upcoming Poco X2. The pictures show the phone booting up, once it’s on we get to see the dual punch hole display and the settings screen where it says this is the Poco X2. We see very minimal bezels and the leaks claim that we should expect a 120Hz display for this smartphone.

OPPO Find X2 to come with whopping 65W Super VOOC charging

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X2 at MWC and we have more leaks for it. OPPO’s VP just posted on Weibo that the Find X2 will support 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charging which charges a 4000 mAh battery in 30 minutes. Other expected specifications include a Snapdragon 865, a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it will also pack a dual punch hole and bring 5G support. At the back we can also expect Sony’s latest 48MP sensor.

Story of the day:

We have a list of everything Apple may launch in the first half of 2020

Ming Chi Kuo just unloaded a ton of predictions for Early 2020, and even 2021, which we are gonna discuss extensively tomorrow. Right now what’s important is that it seems Apple is not going to just launch iPhones, iPads and Macs. According to Kuo, we should expect a refresh to the MacBook Pro that we assume will be the 14-inch and maybe even a small update to the Air, which will most likely be scissor switches on the keyboard. We also hear some high end headphones from Apple, which is odd given the Beats ownership. A possible wireless charging mat, which we hope doesn’t go the way of AirPower, and Ultra Wideband tags that will most likely help you find your products with the Find My App. Last but not least, expect that iPad Pro refresh with more cameras, and that 4.7-inch iPhone that we’ve been covering.