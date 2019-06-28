Pocketnow Daily: What Jony Ive Leaving Apple Means… (video)

Google Home Mini returns to Black Friday pricing at $25 shipped (Reg. $49)

Deals. B&H currently has Google Home Minis for $25 shipped, BestBuy, Google and Walmart also have this discount. The Home Mini regularly goes for $49.

Sony Xperia 1 pre-orders open June 28th, include $350 XM3 headphones

The Sony Xperia 1 is available for pre-orders today, Sony is including a free pair of $350 XM3 headphones for those who pre-order. The global release is July 12th, starting at $949.

Apple to invest $100M in Japan Display, as it shifts over more LCD orders

Apple will be investing $100M in Japan Display as they are restructuring. Apple had already invested $1.5B in them back in 2015, part of which Japan Display still owes Apple. Apple has a lot of reasons to want to keep them alive after Japan’s Display last year as they make most displays for Apple including the OLEDs for the Apple Watch and most of their LCDs, including the iPhone XR’s.

U.S. companies are finding ways around the Huawei ban

Huawei just announced at MWC Shanghai that they just secured 50 5G contracts and that they have already deployed 150,000 base stations. We also hear that Qualcomm, Micron Technology and Intel have resumed their shipments without violating the ban as their products are being manufactured outside the States and with a certain percentage of non-US material. Fresh Galaxy Note 10 case renders give a better view on the cutouts We have new case renders of the Galaxy Note 10 that show off the devices curves, so it looks like we’re not getting a flat display here. We see the S-Pen slot, the USB-C connector and the speaker at the back, still no headphone jack. We also see the very slim bezels and the triple camera array, no ToF sensor for the regular variant it seems.

Story of the day:

Apple’s Longtime Design Chief Jony Ive Leaving to Start New Design Company With Apple as a Primary Client

Apple just announced that Jony Ive is leaving to create his own design firm, however Apple will be one of his primary clients and Tim Cook looks forward to working with him long in the future. Ive’s new company will be called LoveFrom and he will work with Marc Newson, he feels like the move is a natural decision. Apple’s COO, Jeff Williams who has been involved with design will now step in to be more focused on that department and work with Design Team Leaders Evan Hankey and Allan Dye.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow