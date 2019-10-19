Pocketnow Daily: IT’S REAL: FINALLY a Moto RAZR Event! (video)

Snag Motorola’s unlocked Moto Z4 Android Smartphone while its 50% off: $250

Deals. If you’re looking for a mid-ranger, the Moto Z4 is currently available for 50% off, leaving it at $250 shipped on Best Buy.

Fitbit partners with healthcare alliance to take on the Apple Watch

It looks like Fitbit wants to give their users more health features and of course, compete with the Apple Watch. According to Reuters, Fitbit is partnering with Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance to bring irregular heart rhythm detection to their watches. With this partnership Fitbit will get software that could detect atrial fibrilation and more features.

Chinese report suggests $250 price point for new ‘AirPods Pro’ with noise-canceling in-ear design

Earlier this month we got some images of the new noise cancelling AirPods. Today, a new report claims that these AirPods will be called ‘AirPods Pro‘ and they will have a $50 price increase. The report claims it is a new design which is why they will cost $250, in fact some accessory companies are already selling accessories for them on Amazon. The report also says we should see them in the following weeks, or before 2019 ends.

Is this the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro? macOS beta includes unreleased hardware icon

We have an icon of the heavily rumored 16in MacBook Pro that first appeared on macOS 10.15.1 beta 1 and is still on beta 2. If you just glance at it, it looks like the current MacBook Pros but the bezels seem to be smaller. The icon seems to be in both space gray and silver versions and rumors still point the price tag to start at $3000.

Forget the just-announced OnePlus 7T Pro, here’s the OnePlus 8 Pro We know, the 7T and 7T Pro just launched and last week we already had renders of the OnePlus 8. Now we have some of its pro variant from OnLeaks. The renders show a 6.65in display with a punch hole instead of the pop up camera, it will also pack quad cameras instead of a triple camera system. Due to the size we think it might be a ToF sensor on the outside, the report also suggests that the launch might happen earlier than May like we currently get.

Story of the day:

Foldable Motorola RAZR coming November 13, official invite hints

CNET just reported that Motorola is sending out invites for an event on November 13th in LA with the promise of a ‘highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon’. On the GIF on the invite we see a hinged foldable so it has to be the Moto RAZR, or at least we hope so and we also hope the price tag is lower than the rumored $1500.

