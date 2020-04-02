April kicks off with an Apple event at B&H and more deals on Amazon

Deals. What you shouldn’t worry about today is what we found in deals. To kick the month off, we’ve got some deals on Apple products and tablets for you from both Amazon and B&H. Starting on B&H, the latest MacBook Air is $50 off, the iPad Mini is also $50 off leaving it at $499 for the 256GB variant, they even have deals on the iPod Touch which is $40 off. Moving on to the Amazon, you can get up to $350 off the iPad Pros, depending on the model you want. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is also $153 off, leaving it at $597.

Samsung Galaxy S20 family gets 96Hz refresh rate mode unofficially

For those of you rocking a Galaxy S20 that don’t want the 120Hz display constantly draining their battery but don’t want to go down all the way down to 60Hz, there is a way to fix this. The Galaxy S20 supports 96Hz refresh rate but Samsung hasn’t enabled it yet. XDA has created an app that gives you a toggle feature between 120Hz and 96Hz, so you can easily download it so check it out in the link in the description.

We recently got the P40 Pro but it still doesn’t have any Google Mobile Services but, the company is trying to get them on the Huawei App Gallery, just like Apple has them on their own app store. The company has already found a temporary solution by linking the web versions of apps like, Drive, Google Maps and Translates to App Gallery. They still don’t have any actual APK’s but it is a good solution for the time being. We hope the ban gets lifted soon or they figure out their whole App Gallery.

Relax, the OnePlus 8 series won’t cost more than $1,000

We’re expecting OnePlus to bring some significant updates to the OnePlus 8 line up, like 5G, LPDDR5 RAM and hopefully wireless charging support. We are kind of skeptical that with upgrades like 5G the price may spike up and maybe cross the $1000 mark. However, Pete Lau just talked to Business Insider and confirmed that not even the most specced out model won’t reach $1000. We’ll keep you posted with the rumors as we’re two weeks away from the launch date.

Apple may have locked April 15 to launch iPhone 9 after an internal meeting

We’ve been hearing rumors of the iPhone 9 for over a year now, which was supposed to launch over the spring but was affected due to the pandemic. However, a new report claims that after an internal meeting, Apple has locked in an April 15 launch date with phone shipments starting on April 22nd. The report does mention that things might change due to the pandemic but that if all goes well, we should get it on the 15th. Apple might’ve also started shipping iMacs to retail employees to help with the launch and provide customer assistance.

Story of the day:

We may have the first leak of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G has revealed some of its internals

Last week we speculated that the Galaxy Note might turn into the next Galaxy Fold with an S Pen but new leaks suggest otherwise. Roland Quandt just posted a new tweet that shows a mold for an inlay for the official Galaxy Note 11 Plus or (Note 20 Ultra). He claims that the markings and aspect ratio could be a little off but it does resemble what we got with the S20 line up, especially with the camera hump. It also resembles what we got with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite at CES. The Note 20+ also popped up on Geekbench, sporting a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM with Android 10 out of the box.







