Deals from Amazon include several wireless earphones and smartwatches

Deals. For those of you looking for headphones, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II are currently $70 off leaving them at $270 shipped. You can get the Jabra Elite Active 65T for $109 shipped which is an $80 discount. AirPods are still on sale with the regular model costing $139 with the wireless charging case instead of $159. Finally, the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch is available for $170 off leaving it at $160 shipped.

Buy Bose QuietComfort II

Buy Jabra Elite 65T

Buy Airpods with wireless charging case

Buy Airpods without wireless charging case

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G will feature the Snapdragon 865

ZTE posted some images of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G on Weibo. This will most likely be the first phone with the Snapdragon 865. Some of the other specs include a triple camera system at the back, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage and Wi-Fi 6. We are only able to see the phone in a black color variant but the company says we should expect a Qiang color variant as well.

Samsung working on 144MP image sensor

We know Samsung launched their 108MP camera sensor earlier this year, but the company wants to take it a step further. They just revealed at their 2019 International Electron Devices Meeting that they will be building a 144MP sensor built on 14nm FinFET technology. The sensor could be ready by the time the Note 11 launches if Samsung doesn’t switch their line up.

This Huawei P40 series looks just like the Galaxy S11

We have a new gallery of renders of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro provided by OnLeaks. They look very similar to the Galaxy S11 with the camera sensor in the back and little to no bezels. The regular P40 will bring a flat display while the Pro will get a curved display. We don’t see a notch in these particular images, but we also don’t see a pop up camera or even a headphone jack at the bottom.

A new Huawei Mate X with Kirin 990 may show up at MWC 2020

Richard Yu just leaked the launch date for the P40 series, but now he gives us some details on a new Mate X. He claims that the company may launch a new Mate X on MWC with a better hinge, a Kirin 990, and a more resistant screen. We’ve also heard about that Mate Xs that may launch in March but this might as well be the same device. It is expected to be available in Europe with Android 10 but with no Google Services.

Story of the day:

We have the first live images of the Samsung Galaxy fold 2

Some images of what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 have emerged on Weibo. They were first noted by Ice Universe that show a clamshell phone with dual cameras at the back and a centered punch hole at the front. Samsung actually shared some concept images back in October and these resemble that design. A report from Bloomberg from last month suggested that the device may bring up to 5 cameras unlike these renders but it may not be a final product. The rumored price tag is also around the $850 mark which would be amazing.







Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





