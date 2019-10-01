Pocketnow Daily: Is this the 2019 iPad Pro? (video)

Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Air gets $200 cut, priced from $900 (Amazon low)

Deals. The 2019 13in MacBook Air is currently $200 off on Amazon and Best Buy. This is the 8GB of RAM, 256GB variant. It is available for $1099 shipped. The 128GB variant is also available for $899 shipped at both retailers.

YouTube TV is now available on Amazon Fire TV, and these devices are compatible

Amazon and Google ended their feud a couple of months ago giving Chromecast support to Amazon Prime Video. Now, YouTube TV is now available for Amazon Fire TV. Some of the devices supporting it include the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K and more. Check the full list in the link in the description.

iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 rolling out with bugfixes

Apple has been pushing a lot of updates over the past couple of weeks. The company now released iOS 13.1.1 along with iPad OS 13.1.1. These updates are mainly for bug fixes like battery draining issues, Siri improvements as well as recognizing third party keyboards better for iPads.

Exclusive: Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold will be sold worldwide

According to Samsung, the next Galaxy Fold will be available worldwide. The first device was sold like this to test the market’s temperature and see the demand for foldable phones. The second gen will sell in markets like North America, China and South Korea, hopefully for a better price tag.

Sony developing Xperia flagship with next-gen Snapdragon 865 According to some reports from Japan, Sony is already working on a phone that will use the Snapdragon 865 SoC. According to the coding, the codename is SM8250 while the 855 was SD 8250. It is rumored to bring two variants, one with a 5G modem integrated and one without for cheaper flagships. This SoC should launch soon.

Story of the day:

Hands-on video might reveal the final design of the 2019 iPad Pro

Apple Insider posted a hands on video over the weekend of a mockup for the 2019 iPad Pros. This mockup was made based on the recent rumors that the new iPad Pros will bring the stove triple camera system from the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. The camera model looks smaller than the iPhone and not as polished but that happened with the iPhone 11 leaks as well so we should expect something better, other than that the design is the same as the 2018 models.

