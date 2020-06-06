Galaxy Note10

The Google Pixel 3a series, Apple Watch Series 5 and more on sale today

Deals. We’re hopefully getting closer to the Google Pixel 4a but in the mean time, Amazon has the Pixel 3a for $279 shipped after a $120 discount for the 64GB variant but there’s a catch, this is only for the Just Black color variant as the Purple-ish only has a $49 discount. The 3a XL is also $160 off, leaving it at $319 for the Just Black color variant as well. The 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 5 is also $100 off, leaving that at $299 shipped. We also have more deals on the GPS + Cellular variant, Samsung’s Frame TV and more.
Motorola launches Moto G Fast and Moto E, price starts at $149.99

Motorola just launched two new budget phones in the US and Canada, the Moto G Fast and Moto E. The Moto G Fast brings a 6.4in Max Vision display, a Snapdragon 665, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It has triple cameras at the back, a 4000 mAh battery, and it runs Android 10 out of the box. The Moto E has a 6.2in Max Vision HD+ display, a Snapdragon 632, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It has dual cameras at the back, a 3550 mAh battery and it runs Android 10 out of the box as well. You can get them on Amazon, Motorola.com and B&H, the Moto G Fast will cost you $200 and the E will cost you$150.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is now available on Verizon

If you remember, a couple of weeks ago we talked about how the regular Galaxy S20 5G was making its way to Verizon, meaning yes, the original only supported Sub-6, but this new one now included mmWave. Now, you can finally get an S20 from Verizon and it will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink and Cloud White. It costs the same $999 as everywhere else but, they’re giving you $150 in credit if you get it today on a 24 month installment plan. Yeah, already late, I know, but you can still try.

Customers are reporting a bug in their iPhone 11’s display

If you’ve been following my social media, which you should, you know that my iPhone 11 Pro died on me a couple of months ago. First I thought it was a problem only my unit was having, so I didn’t make a big deal out of it, but I was wrong. A bunch of users on Reddit are having a similar issue where their iPhone 11s are getting a greenish tint on the display when they unlock the device. The report claims it could be a software issue as it happens to all three iPhone 11 models and it happens when you have Dark Mode and Night Shift at the same time. If it is a software update, Apple could fix it with iOS 13.5.5 but at the moment there’s no other way to fix it. Here’s the problem though, my screen is dead. It’s completely white. It would intensify when the phone got hot, so I doubt that’s the way to fix the problem.

Apple has delayed iPhone 12 series launch to Q4 2020, suggests Broadcom chief

We know that the iPhone 12 line up is facing a very confusing time line with everything that’s happening. According to Bloomberg, Broadcom’s CEO discussed a “major product cycle delay” from a “large North American mobile phone” on an earnings conference call. He claims that their revenue in Q3 will be significantly lower and that they don’t expect to see an uptick until Q4. This means we could see the iPhone 12 until Q4 since it makes most of Broadcom’s Q3 earnings. This goes along with other reports from Ming Chi Kuo, the WSJ and more which have hinted to an October or November launch. We could also have the announcement on its usual schedule and some variants delayed, kind of like what happened with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could let you choose between a curved or a flat display

And finally the hottest news today have to do with, well, something that I’ve wanted to see on a Galaxy Note for years, and that we might finally get, but NOT on all models. See, It looks like there’s more difference between the two upcoming Note variants than we thought. We have some new case renders for the Note 20 line up that show the phone from different angles. If you look at it from the side you can tell that the Note 20+ will be getting a curved display while the regular Note 20 seems to bring a flat screen. If this does happen, this may be the first flagship Samsung will be releasing without a curved display since the Galaxy S8. Even if yeah, the S20 is kinda flat. The leaks also show the camera array, but it looks pretty different than the other renders we’ve been seeing. We should take these with a grain of salt but the rest of the design checks out with the other leaks. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
