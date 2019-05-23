Pocketnow Daily: Is Huawei LOSING their Kirin processors? (video)

Apple Watch Series 4 sees some of the best prices to date, take $70 off various styles

Deals. The Apple Watch Series 4 is currently $70 off on B&H on various styles including the cellular models.

Apple Sends Out Media Invites for WWDC Keynote on June 3

Apple just sent out press invitations for a WWDC Keynote on June 3 at 10am Pacific. At this event we expect iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 to be released. Rumors also point to a new Mac Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro update coming to improve HDR effect and Nightscape mode

If you have a OnePlus 7 Pro and aren’t having the best camera quality, the company is releasing a software update that will specifically address HDR and Nightscape mode. They are also working on enabling video recording and Nightscape mode for the other cameras instead of just the main shooter.

Vodafone and EE just killed Huawei’s 5G launch in the UK [Updated]

Vodafone and EE just killed Huawei’s 5G launch in the UK that was supposed to be deployed on May 30. They have decided to hold the launch until they have more information on Huawei’s situation. In America, the US is optimistic that the EU nations will completely block Huawei’s 5G rollout.

Story of the day:

Report: ARM immediately ‘suspends business’ with Huawei

According to a BBC report, the UK based chip designer ARM has parted ways with Huawei to comply with US trade restrictions. This means Huawei just lost their Kirin provider, and even though they are based in the UK they are considered US-origin technology which means restrictions apply to them. Huawei is working with Aptoide to replace the Google Playstore but now we have to wait and see who they use to replace ARM.

