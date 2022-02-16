Pocketnow Daily: iPhones BEAT Samsung in 2021, OnePlus 10 Pro Global Release & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Windows 11 and another positive story.. It seems they're on a streak. We just got a new update that finally, and I mean FINALLY enables support for Android apps on Windows 11. Now, the Android app support is still in the "preview" stage but, the Amazon App Store is now available inside the Microsoft Store app with this new update. It brings a few thousand Android apps, like Amazon's own Audible and Kindle apps. Of course, it doesn't compare to the Google Play Store but there's still a ton of things to pick from here considering it's just starting. There's other improvements coming with this February update like some tweaks to the Task Bar. The time and date will finally appear on multiple displays and there's now an unmute button which will be available for Teams.. We're also getting updated Media Player and Notepad apps. Let us know if you guys have gotten the February update, or even Windows 11 because, I'm still struggling to get it on my Microsoft Surface Book.

Let's switch on to Nothing and cryptic teasers because, that's how the company moves.. In an interview a few months ago, we were led to believe that Nothing would only be working on smartphone accessories like Earbuds and power banks but, we might be getting more than just that. In the past few days Carl Pei asked his followers on Twitter what their favorite Android-based OS was and why? Damien Wilde replied that he would rather hear Carl's thoughts on the matter and Carl replied, "You will soon". Yesterday, Carl tweeted out "Back on Android" and the official Android account replied "We've got a lot to catch up on Carl" and the Snapdragon account replied with three guys holding hands. Of course, Twitter might be fun and games but with the way Nothing and Carl have been operating, this might be a clear hint that the company is working on giving us a smartphone. It's still early to predict but a leak from last year did tell us that Nothing would be launching a smartphone in 2022, and keep in mind that Carl bought Essential exactly a year ago... So, we'll keep an eye out because if we're getting a Nothing phone with that early OnePlus mentality.. I'm all for it.

Speaking of OnePlus and cryptic releases, let's talk about the 10 Series. It's been well over a month since the company announced the 10 Pro but, it's still exclusive to China and we still have no word on the global release. Now we have a new leak from Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles, and they're claiming that OnePlus is planning to launch the 10 Pro in India on March 15 or 16th. And it's highly likely that the company will be launching this phone in other markets like the US, UK and Europe at this same time frame. The leak claims that the 10 Pro will go on sale on the third week of March, and we can expect this global launch date to be revealed during their event for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 which will be happening tomorrow, February 17th. Apparently some of the specs could change for the international variant but we're still expecting the 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, LPDDR5 RAM and the 5000 mAh battery. Another interesting change is that we're reportedly getting Oxygen OS 12 instead of ColorOS 12, for those of you who didn't want to make the change. Let's see how that goes, and let's see if the price get's any cheaper than the 9 Series because, that was a weird one

And finally, for the hottest and official news today, let's talk about iPhones. If you remember, late last year we covered how Cupertino was really struggling to meet demand with the iPhone 13 Series where they were even putting out their Christmas specials earlier in order to get enough units. Now we have some new data from Counterpoint Research detailing the US smartphone market shares for the entire 2021. Cupertino started the year at 55% percent and despite a decrease in Q2 and Q3, they managed to grow to 56% in Q4. Samsung trailed in second place all year, with their highest quarter being Q3 at 34%. Lenovo's Motorola also stayed consistent throughout the year with their highest quarters being Q2 and Q4 at 12%. Finally, OnePlus is now in the top 4 and they went up to 3% during Q3. Apparently LG's announcement in Q2 that they'd be leaving the smartphone business gave an extra boost for Motorola and OnePlus to secure their growth. Going back to Apple, they managed to grow 19% year over year, despite shortages with multiple phones like the iPhone SE which reportedly hurt their growth in the prepaid market. Cupertino also saw some growth in China after the iPhone 13's release... But yeah, we still don't have the numbers for the exact phones that drove these numbers.