Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XIR design confirmed? Honor 20 Series & more (video)

OnePlus 7 Pro Pop Up Events Coming to a City Near You

The official news today start with a reminder. Tomorrow is the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro. All of us will be at Pier 94 for the event. Please say hi if you’re there, and if not, make sure you follow the live stream at the first link in the description. It’s gonna be awesome. Let’s see what the OnePlus 7 Pro is all about.

AirPlay 2 and TV App Now Available on Samsung Smart TVs

iOS 12.3 is now out and that means that now AirPlay 2 and Apple TV are available on compatible Smart TVs which Samsung announced today. All 2019 Samsung Smart TV’s and selected 2018 models will be able to get access to Apple TV channels, iTunes movies and TV shows through the TV app.

Honor 20 series will consist of three phones: Lite, standard, and Pro

Honor is apparently preparing to launch three phones in their May 21st Event. The company would be launching the Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 Pro and the regular Honor 20. It will be the first smartphone in Honor’s history with a multi-dimensional Dynamic Holographic glass back and the second feature teased is the ‘professional grade’ camera.

Story of the day:

2019 iPhone case molds leak again, show double and triple camera setups

Mark Gurman just tweeted out a picture of the case molds we showed you last week on the show but now the picture includes the iPhone XIR with its dual cameras that we still don’t understand why it doesn’t just follow the XS’s design. The A13 is now under production so this could mean Apple is already gearing up and this will be the final design.

