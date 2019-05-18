Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XII Touch ID Radical Update to be AWESOME?! (video)

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $400 off, the Elago Charging Hub and official iPhone leather cases are on sale today

Deals. B&H and BestBuy are both taking $400 off the 12in MacBook. Apple is now offering new models but for this price you should definitely consider, this is the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant.

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G announced, coming to the UK in June

Huawei just announced the Mate 20 X 5G which will be coming to the US in June. This is Huawei’s second foldable phone announced as the Mate X is 5G capable, but the Mate X is not ready yet. The Mate 20X will start at £999. Specs include, Kirin 980, 4200 mAh battery and the Balong 5000 5G chip.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is now available at Verizon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is now out and available at Verizon. The company announced it yesterday, starting at $1299 for the 256GB variant. If Verizon is not your cup of tea, Sprint will have it sometime during the summer.

Exclusive: Galaxy Note 10, new Galaxy A devices colors revealed

We have some alleged color variants for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The regular variant will launch in red in some countries along with a pink version that will be available worldwide in addition to the regular black, silver and white. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come in silver, black and white. Both of the 5G Notes will come in silver, white and black only.

Story of the day:

Apple Accidentally Reveals Radical New iPhone Upgrade

We have a new patent that could mean that Touch ID would be coming back in 2020. It would work on all of the display by putting an array of pinhole cameras under the display. It wouldn’t be here to replace Face ID but it would work for better security. Apple’s goal is eventually to use your phone as your passport with dual biometrics.

