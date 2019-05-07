Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI with better connectivity, 5G Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked & more (video)
Best Buy and Amazon kick-off Apple event w/ deals on Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Pro, more
Deals. Best Buy and Amazon currently have an Apple deals event with deals on Apple Watches, iPads and MacBook Pros. The 9.7in iPad goes for $250 shipped, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 4 and $250 off the MacBook Pros. B&H has further deals on Watches.
Galaxy Note 10 fast charge speed could be higher than 25W
It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have up to 50W super charging, that’s double the speed when compared to the Galaxy S10. it will also make it faster than most smartphones, and would only be matched by the SuperVOOC system made by OPPO that can charge a smartphone from 0 to 100 in 35 mins
Bloomberg: Apple Watch to Get Standalone App Store, iOS 13 Will Have All-New Sleep Mode, and More
WWDC is going to give Apple devices many new features, or so we hear. There’s a possible new App Store for the Apple Watch, Sleep Mode, Dark mode, revamped messages app in iOS 13 and more, for the full list follow the link in the description
5G Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs suggested by early leak
According to a new report, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a 6.71in OLED display, with an in-display fingerprint scanner, the panel will be made by BOE. The phone will allegedly be 5G capable with Huawei’s Balong 5000 chip. It will have a quad camera setup like the P30 with an ultra-wide, a standard, a telephoto, and a 3D ToF sensor (no word on periscopic zoom). It will also bring a 4,200 mAh battery with a 55W charger and 10W wireless charging.
Story of the day:
2019 iPhones will feature new antennas to facilitate indoor navigation
According to Ming Chi Kuo, the 2019 iPhones will bring a new type of antenna system to modified PI-antenna structure. This means they will still have the same LTE speeds but consumers will be able to navigate better indoors and have better performance. This will increase production cost from 10-20% so let’s see how that price tag goes.
