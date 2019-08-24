Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI: Shatterproof Display & Mini Apple Pencil?! (video)

The unlocked Galaxy Note9 is as low as $745 on Amazon, 512GB version hits lowest price ever at $805

Deals. The unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available on Amazon for $745. The 512GB variant is also available for $805.

Honor 20 Pro is Now Available in 14 Countries

The Honor 20 Pro was launched in a weird state because of the whole Huawei ban but it is now available in over 14 countries over Europe and Africa. You can take advantage of the quad cameras and it also has an Android Q update scheduled soon.

Nokia 7.2 leak shows off triple-camera, confirms September launch

We have new leaked pictures of the Nokia 7.2 that was leaked back in July by a Zeiss executive. It features triple cameras at the back with a 48MP main sensor in a circular array tuned by Zeiss. It also has a fingerprint scanner under the camera, a waterdrop notch and Android Pie. Launch date has been confirmed for September so it could launch at IFA.

OnePlus TV specs seemingly revealed with Android 9 Pie on board

OnePlus just tweeted out a teaser for OnePlus TV on their India account. The teaser highlights 55in QLED. This means that OnePlus will be using a panel most likely made by Samsung. QLED is better than LCDs and LEDs but it still requires an LED back panel so OLEDs are still better. It will be available on Amazon India as you can sign up for updates on their page.

Huawei teaser confirms Kirin 990 launch date w/ potential 5G support We have a new teaser for Huawei’s Kirin 990 SoC. The teaser reads Rethink, Evolution and 5G, it then shows a tree and the Kirin Logo. The launch date was confirmed for September 6 so it will happen at IFA. We will most likely see the Cortex-A77 CPU cores and Mali-G77 CPU with the 990.

Story of the day:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro to introduce mini Pencil, feature fast charger in the box?

2019 iPhones Said to Have Improved Shatter Resistance, Multi-Angle Face ID That Works Flat on Tables

According to Mark Gurman the new iPhones will bring some new shatter resistance technology as well as a new multi-angle Face ID sensor. This sensor will have a wider FoV letting you use Face ID even if the device is laying flat on a table. We also get some case renders from Olixar that show a mini-Apple pencil on the back which could mean the iPhone will bring a stylus.

