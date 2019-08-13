Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI Names to get BETTER and WORSE? (video)

Sprint offers iPhone XR for FREE when you trade-in a working iPhone 6s or newer

Deals. Sprint is currently offering a free iPhone XR if you trade in a working iPhone that’s newer than the 6s. You will be committed for 18 months but are able to upgrade after 12 thanks to Sprint’s iPhone forever promo.

Samsung Takes Mobile Photography to the Next Level with Industry’s First 108Mp Image Sensor for Smartphones

Samsung just announced their brand new 108MP ISOCELL chip for smartphones. The company partnered with Xiaomi to bring us this new ISOCELL Bright HMX, which is the industry’s first sensor to go above 100M pixels and can produce bright 27MP images. Mass production starts this month and a Xiaomi phone is rumored to come with it.

Google Pixel 4 spotted in the wild again

The Google Pixel 4 was just spotted in the wild again on an airplane. The picture was taken from two seats away and shows a very narrow chin that is as thin as the side bezels. The bezel up top does not look bat at all, from this angle we can only see one selfie camera but we hope the wide angle isn’t going anywhere.

Huawei Mate 30 series reportedly coming on September 19 with Kirin 990

According to Dr. Wang Chenglu and Russian publication Hi-Tech, Huawei’s president of Software Development, the Huawei Mate 30 will be unveiled in Europe on September 19. He also mentioned that it will bring the unannounced Kirin 990 processor, the report also claims that the Mate 30 and 30 Pro will come with Google services pre-installed while the Mate 30 Lite could bring Harmony OS.

2019 iPad Pro to inherit the upcoming iPhone triple-camera According to a new report, the iPad could bring the squared stove triple camera in the future. A Chinese supplier cited it and some leaks have emerged from MacOtakara of the possibility of it coming to the 2019 iPad Pro. The rumored 10.2in iPad could bring the squared dual camera like the one leaked for the iPhone 11R.

Story of the day:

Report: 2019 iPhone 11 to be called iPhone Pro

It looks like Apple could be changing the name of the iPhone XI and XI Max to iPhone Pro. The iPhone 11R’s name could change to simply the ‘iPhone’ and the premium variants would get the Pro moniker. If it will happen we’ll be getting some more reports soon.

