Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI Launch Date LEAKED! (video)

Amazon’s Pixel 3 deal beats Prime Day, now $500 or get Pixel 3 XL for $600

Deals. Amazon currently has the Google Pixel 3 for $500 shipped, which is $300 down from the regular price tag. The Pixel 3 XL is available for $600 which is also a $300 discount.

Samsung’s first mobile chipset with AMD graphics could launch in 2021

Samsung’s first mobile chipset with AMD Graphics will release in 2021. The companies announced this partnership a few months ago and the goal is to make gaming hardware more prevalent, add better cooling and add tweaks like RGB lighting as well as give chips a powerful GPU to work with a good chip.

Kuo: Apple Likely to Absorb Any US Tariff Cost Increases on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

President Trump’s 10% taxes on $300B shipments from China will be in effect by September 1. We still don’t know under what category Apple shipments will come in, but Ming Chi Kuo claims that Apple will absorb most of the additional cost while they get their production out of China so they aren’t hurt in the long run. Apple has been expanding to India and Vietnam as well and Kuo believes they could supply for the US market in about 2 years.

Huawei Mate 30 render brings back Oreo (round) camera arrangement

We have new case renders for the Huawei Mate 30 (not Pro) posted to Slashleaks that show us the Oreo triple camera at the back. At the front we see a notch which is smaller than the Mate 20’s but it’s still a notch. The bottom reveals a headphone jack and the USB-C port.

LG IFA 2019 invitation hints triple displays, sort of LG just put out a teaser for IFA 2019 in which they show a phone with 3 displays. It starts with a regular phone that unfolds into a bigger phone/tablet and then it can close and show a smaller display, kind of like the Galaxy Fold but it seems bring an entirely different display instead of unfolding a large one.

Story of the day:

Apple’s iPhone 11 release date just leaked

SoftBank’s president, Ken Miyauchi may have just leaked the launch date of the iPhone XI. There’s a new law passing in Japan on October 1st where carriers On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the huge difference between Samsung’s camera and the one in the Huawei Mate 30, Touch ID to come and morewill have to unbundle phones from service plans. He was asked how this would affect the iPhone XI and he said it would be unbundled after 10 days, he quickly noticed he messed up and try to correct it by saying he didn’t know the launch date but it would be unbundled in about 10 days. 10 days back from October 1st takes us to Friday, September 20.

