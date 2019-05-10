Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI Cases Leaked, Google focusing on affordable Pixels & more – Pocketnow Daily (video)

Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140, w/ wireless charging case $180 (Reg. $199) at Costco

Costco offers its members Apple’s second generation AirPods starting at $139.99. You can jump up to the upgraded wireless charging case for $179.99

Huawei’s first 5G phone will be launched on May 16 in London

Huawei is set to unveil its first 5G phone on May 16 in London. Since the Mate X is still not ready, and the Mate 30-series is expected in fall, what is it?

Android Q is killing Android Beam

According to recent reports, one of Android’s popular features for sharing content between devices, Android Beam, is going away with Android Q.

Google will continue making more affordable Pixel phones in the future

Google has confirmed it will continue releasing affordable Pixel phones in the future, but it is, at the moment, unknown on how it plans on doing it.

Story of the day:

2019 OLED iPhone Case Renders Mirror Leaked Design

Third-party case renders for Apple’s 2019 OLED iPhone lineup appeared on Slashleaks this morning. The images match previous alleged leaks suggesting the successor devices to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will feature rear triple-lens cameras in a triangular array and housed within a square bump.

