Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI Bringing a FLUSHED Back? (video)

Amazon’s Echo Sub Bundle gets $80 discount to its best price of 2019 at $250

Deals. Amazon is currently offering their Echo Sub bundle which includes an Echo Sub and two Second Generation Echos for $250 shipped which is a good $80 discount.

16-inch MacBook Pro reportedly arriving in September

According to a new report, Apple is working on that 16″ Macbook Pro and planning to deliver it on September, perhaps with the iPhone launch. We heard before that this laptop would be made with Samsung OLED displays but this report claims It will be an LCD made by LG.

Another Huawei executive confirms Mate X September launch

At the end of last week we covered how Huawei was delaying the Mate X after Samsung’s debacle and September was a possible launch date. The company’s President of their Western European region just confirmed that it would come by September if not earlier but September was a guarantee. According to Pan it will be available in country’s with 5G and will run Android.

Samsung: Galaxy Fold delays won’t affect Galaxy Note10 launch

According to a Samsung official, the Galaxy Note 10 will have its own timeline and launch despite of the Galaxy Fold’s launch. According to a report, if the Fold were to launch in July, then the Note 10’s launch date would be slightly delayed for the Fold to have time to breathe. The executive did confirm the Note’s launch for the beginning of August but didn’t mention anything about the Fold’s This is what 2019’s perfect smartphone design will look like – and it’s not the iPhone 11 We have a new teaser for OPPO‘s bezel-less smartphone with the camera under the display. They show their previous devices like the N3, the Find X and the Reno with their notch solutions and then they show the new one with the glowing camera. We also have an image of the phone and it barely has any bezels, June 26th is the day.

Story of the day:

iPhone 11 Max case renders showcase camera bump, redesigned mute switch, more

We have new case renders of the iPhone XI Max from Olixar. They claim that the back will now only feature a single piece of glass that will also cover the camera bump. They also mentioned the redesign circular mute slider that will move up and down instead of left and right. They also said that it will ship with a lightning port instead of USB-C but will bring a USB-C to lightning cable in the box along with the 18W charger. They also show a smaller notch but that isn’t likely to happen.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow