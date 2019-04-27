Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI better design renders, Apple buying Intel’s 5G operation? (video)
Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 now available from Apple, up to $110 off
Deals. Apple has refurbished stock of the Apple Watch Series 4 available on their website right now and you can get it with discounts that range from $60-$110.
Verizon starts taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 5G in the US
The Galaxy S10 5G is already available for pre-orders on Verizon and will hit stores on May 16th. Pre-orders start at $1299.99 0r $1399.99 depending on the storage option you choose. Verizon is offering plans of 24 monthly payments and even a free pair of Galaxy Buds and a battery pack.
Amazon says they’re trying to make one-day shipping the norm for Prime members
Amazon’s CFO said that the company is looking to replace standard two day free shipping for one day free shipping for Prime users. It would take a while to deploy it to all customers but if you are near a Hub you may already have this option available but the goal is to get it for every Prime user.
Apple Considered Purchasing Intel’s Smartphone Modem Chip Business
It looks like Intel wants to sell their smartphone modem department or at least part of it. They were in talks with Apple ever since last summer but those ended when Apple made the settlement with Qualcomm. They are still considering selling it to Apple but are looking for what is best for the company and the staff. Intel are currently losing $1B a year with this business.
Story of the day:
iPhone 11 Max CAD renders offer up 360-degree video and iPhone 11 comparisons
We have new CAD renders of the iPhone XI. The stove camera hump is still there but it looks more flushed to the phone and more realistic. The notch is shrinking but not significantly, the mute button will also be redesigned.
Subscribe:
http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub
http://pocketnow.com
Follow us:
http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow
http://facebook.com/pocketnow
http://twitter.com/pocketnow
http://google.com/+pocketnow
http://instagram.com/pocketnow