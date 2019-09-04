Pocketnow Daily: iPhone XI Benchmarks DON’T Look Good at All (video)

LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Gray)

Deals. The LG G8 ThinQ is currently $270 off at B&H leaving it at $580. This is the Unlocked 128GB variant in both grey and black.

Huawei Watch GT2 leaks with larger screen, smaller bezel

We have some new leaked images of the Huawei Watch GT2 which could be announced at IFA or at the Mate 30 Event. We have a larger display with slimmer bezels and a larger 445 mAh battery, it would have GPS and a speaker and microphone to let you talk to your assistant. The images show both the GT2 and GT2 Sport.

OnePlus TV will have 8 speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 50W, ‘punchy bass’

We keep on getting details of the OnePlus TV, Amazon’s listing has revealed some information on the speakers. You will not need a sound bar with this TV as it will bring 8 speakers which make a total of 50W. It will also be powered by Dolby Atmos for punchy bass and a cinematic sound space.

Apple Watch sleep tracking reportedly coming next week

We’ve heard rumors of the Apple Watch Series 5 detecting your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. On a more realistic note, it seems that it will bring sleep tracking. You will be able to schedule your bedtime and it will track your sleep with multiple sensors watching how much you move, your heart rate and noises. It will turn on Do Not Disturb while you sleep and will turn off your alarms if you wake up before them.

Galaxy Fold US release date might be September 27 Report: Galaxy Fold 2 to have clamshell design and lower price tag According to Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be re-announced in the US this September 27th as the company already opened pre-registrations in the US. Now regarding the Fold 2, Bloomberg reports that the company is working with a fashion designer on a more squared design that can fit easily in your pocket. It would be a 6.7in clamshell foldable, it also looks like it will have less features but cost way less than the current Fold.

Story of the day:

Leaked iPhone 11 Benchmarks Look Disturbingly Low

We have some new leaked benchmarks of the iPhone 11 (iPhone XR successor) and they seem kind of disappointing compared to its predecessor. It seems like it will pack 4GB of RAM which is an upgrade from 3GB in the XR. On these benchmarks we see that it has very similar scores to the XR but it is no set indicator as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus scored lower than the OnePlus 7 Pro. We also hear that these benchmarks don’t take into account the new AMX co-processor that will work with the A13.

