The Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off on Amazon right now!

The Apple Watch Series 4 is also discounted on Amazon with savings that go up to $350. The best deals arriving on GPS + Cellular configurations. You’ll find $100 to $200 off various GPS-only models as well. You can use the extra cash to buy more bands since they’re also on sale

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm)

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

Alexa is dominating the smart speaker business, while Google Assistant takes a big hit

According to some new smart speaker sales numbers, Google isn’t doing to well as Amazon remains king. This last quarter Google’s market share plummeted 40% while others like Alibaba and Baidu grew. Xiaomi follows Google in the list, while Apple didn’t make the list as the HomePod, well… it’s the HomePod.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is on sale for $470 with full Android and Google support

Now, if you’re into Huawei phones the Mate 20 Pro is available on Amazon for $470.99 with full Android support for its unlocked variant. On another note, it looks like Honor is teaming up with Aston Martin to give us the Honor V30 5G. We have a leaked event invite which tells us we should find out more on November 26.

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature new SAMOLED display?

Samsung just trademarked a new moniker for their displays which should come in a new form factor. They’re called SAMOLED displays and there is a very high chance that we will Galaxy S11 next year. As of now we have no information on what it stands for or its capabilities but rumors hint to being able to tuck the selfie cameras under the display.

Apple could become the 5G smartphone leader in 2020

According to a new report, Apple might become the king of 5G smartphones next year. As of right now Apple hasn’t launched a 5G device but we keep hearing rumors that all 3 iPhone models next year will bring a 5G modem thanks to their new Qualcomm deal. With these 3 5G devices they will match their current upgrade cycle and take the spot from Samsung and Huawei.

Story of the day:

We could see the new iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro in early 2020

We’ve been getting a lot of reports on the new iPhone SE which we should see next year. A new report from Ming Chi Kuo claims that the SE 2 will arrive before Q1 ends which hints to Apple’s March Event which means it’s around 5 months away. We keep hearing that the specs will be the A13 Bionic, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for a starting price of $399 on the iPhone 8’s chassis.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow